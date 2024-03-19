Stratford High School students, staff, course facilitators and Inglewood Rotary Club members attended the RYDA driver safety course in Inglewood on March 13. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Students from Inglewood and Stratford were given the key to safe driving.

About 150 Year 12 students from Inglewood and Stratford High schools attended the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) course in Inglewood on Wednesday, March 13. Not-for-profit organisation Road Safety Education (RSE) runs the course with support from Rotary clubs.

Hannah Hopkinson,16, and Kaydee Hoskins, 15, in the Road Safety Education vehicle at the RYDA driver safety course in Inglewood. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Roadsafe Taranaki facilitated the course, which covered six areas of driver safety awareness. Local driving instructors, educators and police ran the various sections of the course.

Roadsafe Taranaki road safety adviser Zoe Boyle says recent statistics from RYDA show why the course is important.

“Last year there were 341 deaths from 304 crashes. Sadly, 120 of these deaths were from the 15-30-year-old age group and represent over 35 per cent of the total. The stats are why Roadsafe Taranaki has helped deliver the course in Taranaki so we can help reduce this number. It also perfectly complements our Ready2Drive programme for Year 11 students.”

She says the course is compulsory for Year 12 students.

“We want to teach driver safety to as many students as possible.”

The highlight of the day for many students was the speed and stopping session, says Road Safety Education’s Graeme Hood.

“Most of the students realised that it takes a while, but I think seeing it in person puts it into perspective.”

Road Safety Education's Graeme Hood demonstrates what happens if someone is hit by a braking car. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A dummy was used to show what happens when a person is hit when a car suddenly brakes at 50km/h.

“They knew it was going to hit, but I don’t think they expected it to be as hard as it was. This is a key part of the safety course as it shows why we must obey the speed limit and make sure we’re following at a safe distance.”

Stratford High School senior students Mynaro Filipo, Kiahna Smith and Georgia Payne, all 16, and Taylyn Kelsen,15, at the RYDA driver safety course in Inglewood. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford High School Year 12 student Kiarna Smith,16),says the course was beneficial.

“I’m working to get my restricted licence as soon as possible. This course, especially the speed and stopping section, put into perspective the importance of following the road rules. Since I am learning to drive it’s good to know about all the things I can do to be a safer driver.”

Classmate Georgia Payne, also 16, says the course has made her aware of the distractions that affect driving.

“It’s opened my eyes and made me more aware. The day was really interesting and I learnt a lot.”

Inglewood Rotary Club’s Gloria O’Dowd went along to see the course in action. She says the club helped with funding applications to cover the course costs.

“It’s nice to be involved in this. It’s important to help our young drivers and teach them about being safe drivers.”







