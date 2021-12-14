Taranaki Herbal Tea company MagicT part of Taste of Taranaki pop-up

Magic T co-managers Ehsan Mobini and Frida Jalali. Photo / Supplied

After spending two years travelling the world to find the perfect ingredients for tea, a Taranaki company believes it has the right formula.

Ehsan Mobini, co-manager of MagicT, says after finding the perfect ingredients, he and co-manager Frida Jalali started their business in Spotswood, New Plymouth.

"Tea is deeply involved in our culture. In 2017 we came here as migrants and we noticed there was no tea that we liked so we decided to make our own, spending two years finding ingredients. When we made the tea, other people liked it as well so 18 months ago we decided to sell it at MagicT was born."

Ehsan says they use ingredients from farms in India, Iran and Turkey for their teas.

"We're the only herbal tea manufacturer in Taranaki. Our approach is keeping everything as natural as possible with no additives. We also shade-dry our fruits for drinking so there's no added sugar. When we say a tea includes dry fruit, it is just dried fruit, it isn't crystallised in sugar as most people do."

MagicT has 17 stockists nationwide, and Ehsan says people can also buy their herbal tea at the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham.

"It's been quite rewarding having our tea there. We're very pleased to be part of the pop-up. We've always felt Taranaki is great at supporting businesses and this is just one of the many ways people support local. I think Taranaki is the best place for businesses to start."

• A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses that are part of the pop-up.