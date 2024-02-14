Tarata community members at the 2023 mountain bike trail event.

A new event will help a Taranaki rural town.

Event organiser Shelly Worthington says the Tarata Valley Trail half marathon and mountain bike ride is building on the success of a bike ride last year.

“Last year we had a community mountain bike ride in April. It was a great day so we have brought it back this year and added the marathon part. We plan to make it a biennial event. We have a biennial horse trek so the half marathon and bike trek will run on the opposite year of that.”

Shelley says funds raised by the registration costs will be split evenly between the Tarata Hall, Tarata Church and Pukeho Domain for ongoing projects.

“Tarata Hall needs ongoing upgrades, Tarata Church needs interior restoration and the Pukeho Domain has yearly running costs for the community pool and general maintenance.”

The event starts and finishes at the Tarata Domain and with three distances on offer for participants to cover, Shelley says the event is perfect for everyone, regardless of fitness level.

“Depending on the length they do the course will take them over three or seven farms. The 21km is for mountain biking only or running and walking. It will take them over a loop track. The 10km run and walk takes place on a return track and the 5km run or walk is on a loop track. The route has stunning views of our mounga in rural Taranaki.”

Participants can also bring a support crew.

“There will be plenty for them to look at with Tarata Hall’s pioneer room featuring photos from the past, our beautiful church and rural cemetery. There will also be food and drink for them to buy.”

Water will be provided at points during the course but, to help reduce rubbish, cups won’t be provided, she says, and people will need to bring their own.

“We will have water stations at Tarata Domain, the 5km mark and the 13km mark. We want to look after our environment and keep it clean and tidy.”

Everyone goes home a winner with each person receiving a medal, food and drink when they complete their event, she says.

“We hope people will come out and support us and our town.”

The details

What: Tarata Valley Trail - half marathon and mountain bike ride

When: Sunday, April 14, 9am 21km bike start, 9.10am 21km run/walk, 9.20am 10km run/walk, 9.30am 5km run/walk

Where: Tarata Domain, 1767 Tarata Rd, Tarata

Registrations: Due by March 29. Visit the Tarata Valley Trail Facebook page to register











