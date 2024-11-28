WO1 Richie Bray will attend the United States Sergeants Major Academy in Texas for a 10-month course.

Like many of his fellow recruits, then-20-year-old Richie Bray from Taranaki signed up for New Zealand Army service in 2002 keen to explore the world.

“I had never left New Zealand,” he said.

Now, more than two decades of service later, Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Richie Bray has ticked many countries and experiences off his bucket list, with his latest posting just around the corner.

WO1 Bray has been selected to attend the United States Sergeants Major Academy in Texas for a 10-month course, which he says is a huge honour.

“To see my application come to fruition is both exciting, energising and daunting at the same time as I will truly be standing on the shoulders of giants, both serving and past,” he said.