Taranaki gunner proud to represent New Zealand at prestigious US Academy

WO1 Richie Bray will attend the United States Sergeants Major Academy in Texas for a 10-month course.

Like many of his fellow recruits, then-20-year-old Richie Bray from Taranaki signed up for New Zealand Army service in 2002 keen to explore the world.

“I had never left New Zealand,” he said.

Now, more than two decades of service later, Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Richie Bray has ticked many countries and experiences off his bucket list, with his latest posting just around the corner.

WO1 Bray has been selected to attend the United States Sergeants Major Academy in Texas for a 10-month course, which he says is a huge honour.

“To see my application come to fruition is both exciting, energising and daunting at the same time as I will truly be standing on the shoulders of giants, both serving and past,” he said.

“I will use the opportunity to sharpen my cognitive edge to help continue Ngāti Tūmatauenga, the New Zealand Army’s journey to maintaining a combat-capable and effective force.”

WO1 Bray has spent most of his career with the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery’s 16th Field Regiment, where he’s currently posted as the Regimental Sergeant Major, a key leadership position.

He is responsible for the regiment’s ceremonial and traditional protocols and history and is the key person tasked with maintaining discipline among soldiers.

He’s served on operations in Bosnia, East Timor and Afghanistan throughout his career and has picked up numerous bits of invaluable advice along the way.

“One of the best pieces of advice I received in my career came from a gunnery sergeant who told me ‘You will have good days and bad, the Army is not easy nor is it meant to be. However, those that stick it out will find a purpose bigger than one’s self.”

The Sergeants Major course in Texas is regarded as one of the leading educational programmes for non-commissioned officers and will provide WO1 Bray the opportunity to not only enhance his leadership skills but to rub shoulders with colleagues from the US and other partner militaries and bring that wealth of knowledge back to New Zealand.

He said he was most looking forward to making international connections, self-development and “representing the New Zealand brand to a high standard”.

He’s also excited that contrary to many previous deployments, this is one posting where his wife and two daughters will be able to join him.

“They’re super psyched to have the opportunity to live abroad for a year.”

