Taranaki Groove Festival cancelled second year in a row due to Covid-19

The Taranaki Entertainment Charitable Trust. Photo/ Supplied

For the second year in a row the Taranaki Groove Festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Taranaki Entertainment Charitable Trust promotions and marketing manager Joss Bines says the decision to cancel the festival was 'tough'.

"The trust made the decision with our festival-goers, artists, and organising team in mind. We're wanting to look after them and keeping everyone safe is paramount. It's really unfortunate but we wanted to look after the wellbeing and safety of everyone."

The Taranaki Entertainment Charitable Trust had been busy planning for the event for the past two years.

"Ardijah, Tomorrow People and a huge line-up similar to the people we had booked for 2020's festival were ready to play. We also had a number of local artists ready to take to the stage and perform."

Joss says the trust's aim is bringing the community together and supporting local artists.

"The trust want to continue to support anyone who wanted to develop skills and support our local and national artists."

She says the trust is thankful to the people who support the festival.

"We're so thankful to the people who donate their time to the festival.

"The trust is especially thankful to John Tipari, who came up with the idea for the festival, and Douglas Wallace for being there all the way through.

"We're also thankful to our members for their roles in organising the event including event director Nigel Walding, chairperson Joanne Kuvarji and treasurer Rebekah Bloomfield, executive committee member Darren Hulton, committee member Kataraina Seu, secretary Mikaira Solomon and all the other people who have helped."