Steven Heyes. Photo Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz / BWMedia

A New Plymouth golfer came away with a bronze at the Brian Green Property Group NZ Super 6s.

Steven Heyes came third in the Jennian Homes Charles Tour event, winning against Sung Jin Yeo.

The winner of the event, Auckland’s Jordan Loof, went head-to-head with Sung Jin Yeo in the semi.

In the semi, Sung and Jordan couldn’t be separated and needed extra holes to see who would progress to the final against Auckland amateur Jared Edwards. Jordan stepped up, hitting an aggressive shot to the short 97-metre playoff hole, which was played from the third tee to the 18th green, and rolled in the six-foot birdie putt to book his place in the final.

Steven then played against Sung Jin Yeo, claiming third place.

In the final between Jordan and Jared, both players went shot for shot early until Loof birdied the fifth to lead by one going into the final hole of regular play.

However, Jared wasn’t done with that easily and produced a magnificent birdie of his own to force extra holes again. The pair shaved the hole countless times in the sudden-death playoff, making pars the first three times.

Jordan took the initiative and went straight at the flag again, hitting his approach to around the same distance he did in the semifinal but from the other side of the hole.

He rolled in the winning putt and let out all his emotions as he realised he’d just won his first Jennian Homes Charles Tour event.

“It feels really special. I’m still trying to process it. can’t express how happy I am; I’ve had a few close calls on Jennian Homes Charles Tour events and I’ve missed a few key putts when it mattered most. To see a couple of them slide early was a little daunting, but I couldn’t be happier to see one of them drop when it mattered.”

Jared Edwards took home the silver medal and finished as the leading amateur after an outstanding week of golf that included an albatross in the first round.



