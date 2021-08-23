Taranaki Foundation: Applications invited for Tindall Foundation Funding

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford. Photo/ Supplied

The Tindall Foundation Funding applications are open now until Friday September 24 for Taranaki community groups working in the family/whānau focus area.

Taranaki Foundation is proud to act as a local allocation committee for The Tindall Foundation (TTF), a philanthropic family foundation working throughout Aotearoa to support families, community, and the environment.

Taranaki Foundation facilitates the annual distribution of around $40,000 per year to Taranaki projects and initiatives that support TTF's family/whānau focus area.

"TTF has updated its strategy which now has an emphasis on community organisations and groups leading positive change in their community, and supporting children, young people and their whānau to be resilient, secure and thriving," says Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford.

"The Tindall Foundation utilises our team's local knowledge and expertise to allocate funding under this programme," he says.

Ten local charities and community organisations shared gifts from TTF totalling $46,000 last year.

In May 2020 Taranaki Foundation gifted an additional $30,000 to organisations responding to the immediate and urgent needs emerging from the Covid-19 2020 lockdown.

The Tindall Foundation provided $25,000 to support this initiative which supported the following organisations: The Kai Kitchen Trust, the Hāwera Budget Advisory Service, Tutaki Youth Trust, the Roderique Hope Trust and the New Plymouth Emergency Shelter Trust.

In the annual Tindall Foundation Funding round in October 2020, over $26,000 of funding was given to: South Taranaki Blue Light Trust, North Taranaki Community House Trust, On the House, Hāwera Budget Advisory Service, New Plymouth Budget Advice Service and New Plymouth Emergency Shelter Trust.

For information on funding criteria and how to apply visit taranakifoundation.org.nz/apply-for-funding/