The Taranaki Foundation and the Tindall Foundation have announced an expanded partnership aimed at enhancing community wellbeing across the region.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone, with the Taranaki Foundation taking on the role of Local Donation Manager (LDM). The foundation will oversee the annual distribution of funds to support local initiatives focused on whānau and the community.

The Taranaki Foundation, initially known as the Te Karaka Foundation, was launched on June 2, 2016, during an event led by Sir Stephen Tindall. Thanks to vital seed funding and support from The Tindall Foundation and the TSB Community Trust (now Toi Foundation), the Taranaki Foundation has experienced substantial growth.

“This alignment perfectly complements the foundation’s mission to drive positive change in Taranaki,” said chair of the Taranaki Distribution Committee, Ainsley Luscombe.

“The strong partnership between the two foundations enables continued support for local projects and initiatives that benefit families and whānau.”