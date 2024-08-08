Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki Foundation and Tindall Foundation unite to boost community wellbeing

Grace Odlum
By
2 mins to read
The Confidence Centre.

The Taranaki Foundation and the Tindall Foundation have announced an expanded partnership aimed at enhancing community wellbeing across the region.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone, with the Taranaki Foundation taking on the role of Local Donation Manager (LDM). The foundation will oversee the annual distribution of funds to support local initiatives focused on whānau and the community.

The Taranaki Foundation, initially known as the Te Karaka Foundation, was launched on June 2, 2016, during an event led by Sir Stephen Tindall. Thanks to vital seed funding and support from The Tindall Foundation and the TSB Community Trust (now Toi Foundation), the Taranaki Foundation has experienced substantial growth.

“This alignment perfectly complements the foundation’s mission to drive positive change in Taranaki,” said chair of the Taranaki Distribution Committee, Ainsley Luscombe.

“The strong partnership between the two foundations enables continued support for local projects and initiatives that benefit families and whānau.”

Since 2018, operating as the Local Allocation Committee, the Taranaki Foundation has facilitated approximately $40,000 annually on behalf of the Tindall Foundation. This funding has benefitted various local initiatives, including organisations such as New Plymouth MenzShed, WISE, Taranaki Women’s Refuge, Roderique Hope Emergency Trust, the Taranaki Retreat, Waimanako Support Hub, Big Brothers Big Sisters and On The House.

In last year’s funding round, $7500 was donated to Manga Hapahapai / The Confidence Centre. The centre’s mission is to equip teens and young people with tools and strategies for managing anxiety and seeking help.

Officially opened in May, the centre provides a welcoming and supportive space for youth and their wellbeing.

“This is a first for Taranaki – an anxiety support program for teens that is peer-led, clinically supported, and community-driven,” said the centre’s Jamie Allen.

