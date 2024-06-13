From back left: Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon, New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom, front, Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood and Taranaki Foundation chairman Phil Hinton at the launch of the Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund.

A new disaster relief fund has been launched in Taranaki.

The Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund is a collaboration between the Taranaki Foundation, Taranaki Regional Council, Stratford District Council, South Taranaki District Council and New Plymouth District Council.

The fund provides a single point of contact for donations and local co-ordination to distribute to those in need.

Taranaki Mayoral Forum chairman and Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke said extreme weather events such as Cyclone Freddy, the Alberta wildfires, Maui’s wildfire, the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle in February proved the importance of being prepared.

“We’re grateful to the Taranaki Foundation for teaming up with us to manage this fund, providing reassurance to our communities that donations during an emergency go to a trusted source.”

While the foundation will manage the collection and receipting of funds, decisions about where the money goes are made by the Taranaki Council Group which includes the regional council chair, Taranaki Foundation chair and the three mayors in Taranaki.

Taranaki Foundation chairman Phil Hinton said the fund offered a community-driven, locally-managed and secure way to donate.

“It is designed to be activated swiftly when an emergency strikes – similar to local mayoral relief funds, but available to the whole region.”