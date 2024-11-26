The Taranaki Kiwi Trust is one of the recipients of a grant. Pictured is one of the volunteers and trustees, Sue Hardwick Smith.

“This year, we’ve seen a significant increase in first-time applicants. We prioritise distributions to where they will have the greatest impact, ensuring alignment with our donors’ wishes.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Taranaki Foundation has distributed over $1 million, with funds under management continuing to grow, ensuring a lasting impact across the region.

“At a time of significant funding challenges for the not-for-profit sector, these modest grants can help organisations maintain their services, from stocking food shelves to covering essential costs like electricity bills,” Luscombe said.

Luscombe said this year, $49,094 was allocated on behalf of the Tindall Foundation to support family and whānau wellbeing.

“Given the increasingly high cost of living, food security has become a major concern for many in our community. As a result, a significant portion of this funding—$19,000—was dedicated to alleviating food insecurity, with grants to organisations like Waitara Foodbank Pataka Kai, New Plymouth Community Foodbank, On The House and Meat the Need.“

She said Waitara Foodbank Pātaka Kai received $5000 to support its operations, including food parcels, community cooking classes, and plans for a community garden in Waitara.

“This generous donation will help cover overhead costs, including a whole year’s worth of power,” said the foodbank’s manager Amy Olsen.

“It takes enormous pressure off our finances, allowing us to focus on our vision instead of worrying about covering costs.”

The Taranaki Foundation is one of 18 community foundations across New Zealand, providing a way for people to help charitable causes in Taranaki.

The foundation’s next annual funding round will be open from September 1-30, 2025.

Taranaki Foundation’s 2024 grant recipients:

Age Concern Taranaki, Ako Wai Programme, Bell Block Childcare Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranki, Bowel Cancer Aotearoa, Box Office Boxing, Cancer Society of NZ Taranaki Centre, Ciara Staines (individual), Conductive Education Fund, Deaf Aotearoa (Taranaki branch), Deaf Aotearoa (Taranaki branch), Diabetes New Zealand, Families Overcoming Addictions, Flourish Taranaki, George Stephens (individual), Hāwera Budget Advisory Service, Hāwera RDA, Horses Helping Humans Taranaki, Hospice Taranaki, House of Science Taranaki, InsideOUT Kōaro, Lydia Tippett (individual), Manutahi Cemetery, Marfell Community Trust, Meat the Need, Manaaki Tāngata Victim Support, New Plymouth BMX Club, New Plymouth Community Foodbank, New Plymouth Riding for the Disabled, Multiple Sclerosis Taranaki, New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation, Ōkiawa Tennis Club, Olivia Corrigan (individual), On the House, Paepae in the Park, Road Safety Education, Roderique Hope Trust, South Taranaki Whānau Centre, Southern Rugby Football Club, Stratford Community House, Surfing Taranaki, Swimming Taranaki, Taranaki Community Education, Taranaki Down Syndrome Association, Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Taranaki Media Archive, Taranaki Retreat - The Confidence Centre, Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Taranaki, Tayla Steele (individual), Te Ara Pae Trust, Te Puna Trust, The Pinc and Steel Cancer Rehabilitation Foundation, The Stroke Foundation of NZ, Waitara Foodbank Pātaka Kai, Waitara Railway Preservation Society, Waitara Taiohi Trust, and Women’s Centre New Plymouth.

The grants were funded by Brookdale Fear Trust Fund, Bruce Carter Fund, Energyworks Pass-Through Fund, GJ Gardner Homes Taranaki Fund, Harry and Helen Bayliss, Hāwera Rotary Fund, Help a Taranaki Child Trust Fund, Hinton Family Investment Fund, Isobel Bremer Medical Services Trust, John Wood Memorial Fund, Ken and Jennifer Horner Fund, Taranaki Foundation General Fund, Taranaki Hauora Fund, Terry and Angela Boon Fund, The Conductive Education Taranaki Fund, The Harvey Symes Fund, The Prankerd Family Fund, The Rudi Milesi Fund, The Tindall Foundation, Valerie Webber Endowment Fund, and Winifred Knight Trust Fund.