The biennial Spring Feastival from October 2 to 6 features farm tours, harvests, workshops, degustation dinners and demonstrations.

An upcoming festival will be a culinary delight for Taranaki’s foodies.

From October 2 to 6, the biennial Spring Feastival takes place, with 25 events scheduled around the maunga to delight every food enthusiast.

Feastival founder Rachel Church said the event tells the culinary story of Taranaki and its people.

“The event is run by the Taranaki Culinary Action Group who are working hard to ensure that Taranaki is known as a food and beverage destination and around the mountain experience.”

