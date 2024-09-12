“Feastival events are a lot of fun – and a great way to celebrate the spring season.”
She said the festival has a focus on health and wellbeing.
“You’ll find this at feastival with Jetcharm’s smoothie bowls and plant-based Lemonwood’s Barbara Olsen-Henderson Christmas event. We also have a Blue Petal fresh herbs workshop, Frederic’s vegetarian dinner and Wild Pear’s demonstration with Kendall North. You’ll find this at the tour, workshop, and farm-to-plate lunch at Roebuck Farms.”
Church said the festival gives an inside look at local chefs’ creativity and collaboration.
“We have an event at Juno Gin as they release Juno’s Spring 2024 Gin with lunch, collaborating with Novotel’s Haukai Bistro. There’s also a Whisky and Hors d’oeuvre event with Stuart from Fenton Street Distillery and Mike from Maison Aotearoa. In Hāwera, people could visit the Burnt Place where head chef Josh Klassen partners with Pit Master Campbell Mason from Caffeinate for a five-course dinner.”
She said the event also celebrates culture.
“Okukurku’s Chef Dylan bringing his homeland flavours of South Africa with a five-course menu matched with South African wine.”
She said with events selling out quickly, people should register their interest sooner rather than later.
“Get in quick and support this amazing region at the coolest culinary weekend you may not have heard of.”
For more information, or to book tickets, visit the feastival website.