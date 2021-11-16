Taranaki Fish & Game release rainbow trout into Stratford Scout den pool

Volunteer Fish & Game ranger Max Barnard releases the rainbow trout into the Scout Den pool.

While the annual Stratford kids trout fishing day has been cancelled, young anglers still have the chance to catch a trout this summer.

Fish & Game NZ and the Stratford Club Fishing Section decided to cancel this year's Stratford kids trout fishing day, due to Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

Taranaki Fish & Game Council acting manager Allen Stancliff says it was the right decision to make.

"Managing social distancing at an event where adult volunteers help kids to fish for rainbow trout is just too difficult in the current environment and we just want to keep everyone safe."

Fish & Game will make periodic releases of rainbow trout from its Hāwera hatchery into the Scout den pool.

The first release was on Thursday. Allen says 101 rainbow trout were released into the Scout den pool.

"Children and families can then come and fish for them while keeping within their own bubbles."

While everyone needs a licence to fish for trout and perch, licences are free for children under 12 as of October 1, 2021.

A day licence for a junior angler (under 18) is just $5, with a junior whole season licence costing $27. Licences can be purchased from Magnum Sports or online through the Fish & Game website at www.fishandgame.org.nz.