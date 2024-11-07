The pair has had plenty of farming success, winning the 2023 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Leadership award.

“We were happy to win that and are also happy to have been contacted for the farm trail.”

Glenn said they purchased their property 12 years ago and since then, the couple has worked on making it more sustainable.

“We started by fencing off the marginal steep land that had eroded, most likely due to heavier cattle.”

He said they then started fencing off other areas suitable for riparian planting.

“Then, with the help of Taranaki Fish & Game, we created wetlands.

“We wanted to improve and maintain the water quality by capturing and controlling the sediment that runs off the hills. The wetlands and riparian streams can capture and trap that sediment. It’s been working well.

“We’ve also had support from the Taranaki Regional Council who were there from the beginning providing advice and funding for some of our projects.”

During the 12 years, they have also converted land for pine trees and native plants, he said.

“We did this in an area that wasn’t suitable for cattle. So far we have planted 45,000 pine trees and 7000 native plants. It’s all about enhancing the biodiversity. We wanted to create areas that are good for bird life and native species.”

Lynda said she and Glenn are looking forward to meeting new people and showcasing their farm.

“It will be great to give people ideas and show them some examples of what the finished product looks like, as well as the other projects we have in the works.”

She said they have plenty of advice to offer.

“We’ve learnt a lot through trial and error so we’re happy to share that with people and pass on the experience.”

She said New Forest Farm has two tour days during the festival.

“These are limited entry so it’s best to get in quick.”

The details:

What: Run-off management with riparian and wetlands - Tour and Talk at New Forest Farm

When: Thursday, November 14 and Saturday, November 16, 10am-12pm

Registration: visit the Sustainable Backyards website and under the ‘Farm’ tab, click ‘All Farms’ and click on ‘Dairy Grazing & Trading’ talk and tour to register