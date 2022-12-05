Jules Matthews of Integrity Soils will speak to farmers at the Stratford workshop. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki farmers are invited to learn about soil health and how to build resilient farm systems.

This Friday, December 9, Taranaki Regenerative Agriculture have organised a workshop with Jules Matthews of Integrity Soils.

Jules, originally from Taranaki, manages a farm near Wellington and works as a regenerative agriculture coach and educator with Integrity Soils based in New Zealand.

The workshop will take place at Stratford’s TET MultiSports Centre and the nearby Dairy Trust Taranaki farmlet. Event organiser Fiona Young encourages people to come along to grow their understanding and learn a variety of helpful tools and skills to use on the farm.

“The workshop will cover a range of topics including growing resilience to drought, flooding, pests, disease and erosion, as well as effective measures to help reduce costs and reduce reliance on synthetic and chemical inputs and imported feed. Soil biology and principles of soil health will be featured, along with grazing management and diversity on farms.”

Seasonal planning, practical monitoring skills and emphasis on a regenerative mindset and farmer wellbeing will also be part of the day, she says.

“The aim is to grow resilience and wellbeing whilst maintaining or improving profitability, says Fiona, who is also leading initiatives locally to help track changes on regenerative farms to strengthen feedback loops for farmers and to grow a localised evidence base that could scale.

The workshop is just one of many organised by Fiona to help farmers and growers learn more about regenerative agriculture and support resilient and healthy local communities and environmental outcomes by producing the best food and fibre possible.

This is Taranaki Regenerative Agriculture’s second-to-last workshop for the year, with the final one taking place on Friday, December 16 with Robert Southward from Massey University, says Fiona.

“We look forward to seeing everyone for an enjoyable, useful and inspiring couple of days.”

The Details:

What: Soil Health and Building Resilient Farm Systems workshop.

When: December 9, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: TET Multisports Centre, Stratford.

Cost: $100 plus GST including a catered lunch, tea, coffee, and printed resources.

Tickets: available at https://events.humanitix.com/soil-health-and-building-resilient-farm-systems-with-jules-matthews-from-integrity-soils

What: Diverse Pastures ID and Plant Function Workshop.

When: December 16, 10am-2pm.

Cost: $35 plus GST, includes a printed field guide, and refreshments.

Where: To be confirmed.

For more details and to book, visit https://events.humanitix.com/diverse-pastures-plant-species-id-and-function

Additional event information can be found on the Taranaki Regenerative Agriculture Facebook page.