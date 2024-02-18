Farmers at a previous Wormwise presentation. Photo / Beef + Lamb NZ

Two upcoming events will help to improve farmers’ skills.

The first is focused on worm management, while the second is about farming for profit.

The first event is held by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, with an on-farm Wormwise workshop place this month. Western North Island extension manager Mikaela Greig says the session catered for cattle and lamb owners.

“The Wormwise workshop is a regular event we put on the calendars. This time, we’ve tried to make it all-inclusive for dairy, sheep and beef farmers.”

She says the programme gives farmers the latest knowledge and techniques to manage worms effectively and sustainably while minimising drench resistance.

The day will start with an on-farm presentation by Stratford farmer Steven Harvey.

“He’ll have some of his animals there and will talk about what he does on his farm. He has reduced his drenching but his cattle are still achieving great growth results.

“I think farmers will be quite interested to hear what he’s done. Usually, we host this as just a workshop. We’re pleased to add a practical element to the workshop.”

After the demonstration, farmers will make their way to Huiroa Hall.

“Speaking here is local Wormwise facilitator Craig Hassell, programme manager and guru Ginny Dodunski and AgResearch scientist Dr Dave Leathwick. These three will share their expertise with the group.”

The second event takes place on March 7, when Makuri Farm owners Nick and Sophie Brown will host a Taranaki Farming for Profit Field Day at their Stratford farm.

“Nick and Sophie will talk about navigating tough times in farming and how it is important to regularly assess the situation, know your levers and when to pull them.”

Also speaking at the event is farming accountant Lawrence Field.

“He is a farmer and well-respected farm accountant based in Wairarapa.”

She says Nick and Sophie will take attendees on a farm tour.

“This will require all-terrain vehicles and helmets must be worn.”

Mikaela says the events help farmers upskill and also socialise.

“I encourage farmers to take advantage of this. Whether they are a dairy, beef or lamb farmer, these events will be useful for them.”

The Details:

What: B+LNZ Wormwise Workshop

When: Thursday, February 29, 10am-2.30pm

Where: Huiroa Hall - 1128 Makuri Rd, Huiroa

What: Taranaki Farming for Profit Field Day

When: Thursday, March 7, 10am-4.30pm

Where: Huinga Hall, 503 Toko Rd, Huinga

Register: Beef + Lamb New Zealand website