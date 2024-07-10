Charlotte Stachurski was awarded the Rob McIntosh Memorial Trophy at the recent NZ Ayrshire Association AGM in Hamilton.

At the recent NZ Ayrshire Association AGM in Hamilton, Charlotte Stachurski was awarded the Rob McIntosh Memorial Trophy for her active participation in the show circuit last season.

Stachurski was the driving force behind her family’s involvement at the Stratford and Levin A&P Shows and assisted established breeders at other shows including Winton in the South Island.

She has just completed her second year of an agricultural science degree at Massey University.

Other Taranaki breeders who received national awards were G and J Glentworth (top herd 201-300 cows 2022/23 season, with average 7490 litres milk, 585kg milk solids), D and A Jacobsen (Ward 5 top BW/PW 2022/23 -79); and L and P Megaw (overall winner of somatic cell count competition 2022/23- 33.)