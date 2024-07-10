Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki farmer honoured at New Zealand Ayrshire Association AGM

Stratford Press
Quick Read
Charlotte Stachurski was awarded the Rob McIntosh Memorial Trophy at the recent NZ Ayrshire Association AGM in Hamilton.

Charlotte Stachurski was awarded the Rob McIntosh Memorial Trophy at the recent NZ Ayrshire Association AGM in Hamilton.

A Taranaki farmer has received a national accolade.

At the recent NZ Ayrshire Association AGM in Hamilton, Charlotte Stachurski was awarded the Rob McIntosh Memorial Trophy for her active participation in the show circuit last season.

Stachurski was the driving force behind her family’s involvement at the Stratford and Levin A&P Shows and assisted established breeders at other shows including Winton in the South Island.

She has just completed her second year of an agricultural science degree at Massey University.

Other Taranaki breeders who received national awards were G and J Glentworth (top herd 201-300 cows 2022/23 season, with average 7490 litres milk, 585kg milk solids), D and A Jacobsen (Ward 5 top BW/PW 2022/23 -79); and L and P Megaw (overall winner of somatic cell count competition 2022/23- 33.)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Taranaki farmer Charlotte Stachurski has been awarded
Taranaki farmer Charlotte Stachurski has been awarded



Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press