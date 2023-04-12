This year, the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) has handed out a total of $434,012.48 to groups, organisations and individuals.
Recipients of the grants, awarded January-March 2023, include the Taranaki Patchworkers and Quilters ($3780) and the Kaponga Rugby Club ($40,000).
Grants in the past have included $6000 to Waitara’s Te Awa Church to fund air conditioning units, $62,412 to Wharehuia Community Centre for renovation work and $99,000 for the Manukorihi Hapū Charitable Trust so they could purchase a building to work from.
Nominations are now open for people to join the TET, with a closing deadline of Friday, April 21.
Once nominations close, voting papers will be delivered from May 12 to the approximately 20,000 electors in the TET district.
Grant recipients:
Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust $25,705.01
Taranaki Patchworkers & Quilters $3780.00
Northern Division North Taranaki Indoor Bowls $555.00
Clifton Rowing Club $16,122.00
Inglewood Combined Sports Club $18,618.67
Tara Condon $500.00
Waitara District Veteran Golfers Society $500.00
Inglewood Soccer Club (AFC) $20,000.00
Inglewood Club $18,610.00
Kaponga Rugby Club $40,000.00
Inglewood Welfare Society $150,000.00
Molly Gernhoefer $1,000.00
Te Wera Outdoor Recreational Trust $99,000.00
Nga Kaitiaki o Puketapu Hapu Trust $10,000.00
Melissa Cash $1,500.00
Eltham Community Care Inc $16,681.80
North Taranaki Community House Trust $11,440.00