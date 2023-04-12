The Taranaki Electricity Trust has awarded nearly $500,000 worth of grants. Photo / NZME

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has awarded nearly $500,000 worth of grants. Photo / NZME

This year, the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) has handed out a total of $434,012.48 to groups, organisations and individuals.

Recipients of the grants, awarded January-March 2023, include the Taranaki Patchworkers and Quilters ($3780) and the Kaponga Rugby Club ($40,000).

Grants in the past have included $6000 to Waitara’s Te Awa Church to fund air conditioning units, $62,412 to Wharehuia Community Centre for renovation work and $99,000 for the Manukorihi Hapū Charitable Trust so they could purchase a building to work from.

Nominations are now open for people to join the TET, with a closing deadline of Friday, April 21.





Once nominations close, voting papers will be delivered from May 12 to the approximately 20,000 electors in the TET district.

Grant recipients:

Taranaki Synthetic Turf Trust $25,705.01

Taranaki Patchworkers & Quilters $3780.00

Northern Division North Taranaki Indoor Bowls $555.00

Clifton Rowing Club $16,122.00

Inglewood Combined Sports Club $18,618.67

Tara Condon $500.00

Waitara District Veteran Golfers Society $500.00

Inglewood Soccer Club (AFC) $20,000.00

Inglewood Club $18,610.00

Kaponga Rugby Club $40,000.00

Inglewood Welfare Society $150,000.00

Molly Gernhoefer $1,000.00

Te Wera Outdoor Recreational Trust $99,000.00

Nga Kaitiaki o Puketapu Hapu Trust $10,000.00

Melissa Cash $1,500.00

Eltham Community Care Inc $16,681.80

North Taranaki Community House Trust $11,440.00



