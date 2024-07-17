Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki Electricity Trust fuels Stratford Park’s motorsports project

Grace Odlum
By
2 mins to read
Work on the motorsport development project in Stratford Park is set to begin soon.

Work on the motorsport development project in Stratford Park is set to begin soon.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has awarded a grant of almost $97,000 towards motorsport development in Stratford Park – a project that will eventually cover 99ha.

The motorsports component of the Stratford Park project is a joint venture between the Taranaki Motorsport Facility Trust and the Stratford A&P Association and is set to begin within the next month.

The grant follows two grants totalling $150,000 awarded to the project two years ago to help with professional design and operational costs.

Chairman of the project steering committee, Philip Macey, said they were fortunate to have secured the grant through the Taranaki Electricity Trust to initiate the development of the motorsport area.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said the recent grant, which was awarded last month, will be used to install power and create an entranceway, car park, ablution block and offices which will allow for easier access to the land and enable it to be utilised for a variety of motorsport activities.

The Stratford Park will have three different areas accommodating motorsport, equestrian and A&P events.
The Stratford Park will have three different areas accommodating motorsport, equestrian and A&P events.

The Motorsport Trust in conjunction with the Taranaki and South Taranaki car clubs has also set up a gravel sprint area that has been used several times already.

“We are in talks at the moment with groups wishing to set up driver training and other businesses on site, and the installation of services will enable those discussions to progress further,” said project manager Tracey Blake.

“Stratford Park cannot thank the Taranaki Electricity Trust enough for their support of this segment as we are thrilled to look positively towards the project taking another step forward.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blake said this is a legacy project that is for the people of Taranaki, whether as a spectator or a participant.

Stratford Park will be split into three main areas – Motorsport, Equestrian, and Agriculture and Pastoral – with each one to be managed by an individual charitable trust, with the Stratford Park Board governing the broader area.

The board, which is chaired by Tony Ewens, is made up of several key people throughout Taranaki or with connections to the area.

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press