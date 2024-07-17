The Taranaki Electricity Trust has awarded a grant of almost $97,000 towards motorsport development in Stratford Park – a project that will eventually cover 99ha.
The motorsports component of the Stratford Park project is a joint venture between the Taranaki Motorsport Facility Trust and the Stratford A&P Association and is set to begin within the next month.
The grant follows two grants totalling $150,000 awarded to the project two years ago to help with professional design and operational costs.
Chairman of the project steering committee, Philip Macey, said they were fortunate to have secured the grant through the Taranaki Electricity Trust to initiate the development of the motorsport area.