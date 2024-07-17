He said the recent grant, which was awarded last month, will be used to install power and create an entranceway, car park, ablution block and offices which will allow for easier access to the land and enable it to be utilised for a variety of motorsport activities.

The Stratford Park will have three different areas accommodating motorsport, equestrian and A&P events.

The Motorsport Trust in conjunction with the Taranaki and South Taranaki car clubs has also set up a gravel sprint area that has been used several times already.

“We are in talks at the moment with groups wishing to set up driver training and other businesses on site, and the installation of services will enable those discussions to progress further,” said project manager Tracey Blake.

“Stratford Park cannot thank the Taranaki Electricity Trust enough for their support of this segment as we are thrilled to look positively towards the project taking another step forward.”

Blake said this is a legacy project that is for the people of Taranaki, whether as a spectator or a participant.

Stratford Park will be split into three main areas – Motorsport, Equestrian, and Agriculture and Pastoral – with each one to be managed by an individual charitable trust, with the Stratford Park Board governing the broader area.

The board, which is chaired by Tony Ewens, is made up of several key people throughout Taranaki or with connections to the area.