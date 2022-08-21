There are multiple potholes along State Highway 3 from New Plymouth to Eltham. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Pothole problems are causing motorists grief with wild weather hitting the region recently.

Last week Waka Kotahi urged Taranaki motorists to avoid travel if possible with heavy rainfall having caused potholes, flooding and slips across the region's roads.

On Monday, tyre shops and garages across Stratford were facing a steady stream of customers needing new tyres and rims.

Chris Merson, Central Tyre and Automotive managing director, says his staff have been flat out since Friday.

"On Friday we would have worked on around 20 vehicles, and this morning before 11am we had already had another 12. It's absolutely crazy and like running a gauntlet."

He says as well as tyres, other damage is caused by the road conditions.

"I've had a smashed windscreen on my ute from all the loose chip outside the shop."

Central Taranaki Automotive owner Kevan Olds says the workshop has been packed.

"On Friday five vehicles were towed to our shop and another four vehicles were driven to our shop on space saver tyres. By Monday mid-morning we had another five vehicles."

As well as damaging rims and tyres, the potholes are damaging suspension components. Photo / Alyssa Smith

As well as damaging tyres and rims, Kevan says the potholes are causing other damage.

"I had one customer that came in where a suspension component had broken off."

Bruce Jamieson, Midhirst Service Station owner, says as well as inconveniencing motorists, the damage is costly.

"I'd hate to estimate the true damage of this, and how many people have been affected."

He says his staff were stretched at times.

"In saying that, I believe we've only seen the tip of the iceberg in our shop. It's been astronomical, with all automotive stations working hard to get people back on the road."

Bruce says the business' tow truck and van were busy helping motorists.

"On Friday, one of the vehicles spent four hours straight shifting vehicles from the side of the road with tyre problems. On Thursday morning at 1.30am, we had to shift a vehicle, and then another at 3.30am. On Friday our first job was at 7.30am."

Bruce says while he has never had to fix this many cars at once before, it isn't the first time potholes have caused problems.

"This is an ongoing problem. The roads aren't up to standard, but I'm unsure whether that is a product fault or a maintenance issue. However, it's damaged a lot of vehicles."