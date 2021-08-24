Taranaki Diocesan students compete in Amazing Race Challenge

Completing a maths equation, from left: Blessing Ndambuki (14, year 9), Anna Li (13, yr 9), Myah Johns (13, yr 9) and Ema Harrison (13, yr 9).

Learning chords on a ukelele, completing activities blindfolded, and solving a maths equation, were some of the many challenges Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls students faced in the school's Amazing Race challenge.

For one of the challenges teams had to complete a number activities blindfolded.

Physical Education teacher Nic Carver says the Amazing Race challenge was part of a special celebration day.

"It's part of our St Mary's Day celebrations. We wanted to make a fun event where the girls had to work together as a team to complete challenges."

From left: Kassie Geerlings (14, yr10) and Samantha Hatcher (17, yr 12) were excited for the Amazing Race challenge.

The students were put into teams of three to five within their house groups. For the challenge, each team was issued with a passport that had to be stamped by teachers as they completed each challenge.

To start, a team member had to find and grab their team stone and take it to the race headquarters to receive their first clue, says Nic.

Team members waiting at the start line.

"They had to carry their stone and passport for the whole race. They had seven different challenge to complete with road blocks along the way. There was a staff member at each challenge to assist the teams, and year 11 outdoor education students ran the challenges. Once their passports were completed, they returned to race headquarters."

Nic says the event was a great success.

The students cheered on their team members as they started the Amazing Race challenge.

"The students had a lot of fun and it was great to see them working as a group."

Year 9 student Myah Johns (13) says she enjoyed the maths equation challenge.

Learning chords on the ukelele, from left: Hollie Radford (17, yr 13), Hazel Simes (17, yr 13), Alena Hojdelewicz (17, yr 13), Stacey Lodge (15, yr 11), Payton Lister (15, yr 11).

"We had to work in our group to solve an equation. It was a lot of fun working together."

Fellow year 9 student Ema Harrison (13) says the event was fun.

"Our team really had a lot fun working together to complete the challenges. It was a great team building event."