Decorations for the Taranaki Diocesan School ball were simple but elegant. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

Taranaki Diocesan School students took a step back in time last month, with a theme of Royal Regency for their school ball, says acting principal Maria Taylor.

“They wanted a scene of glamour and excitement - inspired by the popular book and television series Bridgerton, but without the sauciness.”

Students and their guests enjoyed an evening of dancing, fun and glamour at the school ball. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

The Year 12 and 13 students booked the Plymouth International Hotel’s ballroom, which Maria says was chosen mostly for its chandeliers.

“The room had an air of opulence and set the scene for the guests in suits and gowns, their sparkling jewellery, fragrant flowers, beautiful hair and dancing shoes. They kept their decorations quite simple, flowers and gold-wrapped chocolates on the tables, lots of foliage - thanks to Debra Simes and Martin Thompson of Palmers Garden Centre - along with fairy lights, candles and chairs covered in white fabric with big gold bows tied like sashes.”

It’s a school tradition to give out some fun awards at the ball, says Maria, with head girl Catherine Hurly named this year’s Belle of Ball.

“That was for both her joie de vivre on the night and also her work leading up to the ball behind the scenes.”

Maria says the students had worked hard on planning the ball, and created a “beautiful night to remember”.

“There was lots of laughter along with dances where everyone in the room was on their feet waltzing - from the acting principal to the newest member of our school community.”







