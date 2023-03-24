Deputy head girl Stacey Lodge (left) and head girl Catherine Hurly ready to greet prospective students and their families as they arrive at Taranaki Diocesan School's open day last Wednesday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

For Matt Coleman, principal of Te Kura Pi’opatanga o W’akaa’urangi-Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, the focus is always on the students first, which is why tours of the school during last week’s open day were led by students at the school.

“We have Year 9 and Year 13 students leading the families around the school because it’s their school, and they are the best ambassadors for it.”

Matt says he is always pleased with the “very positive” feedback he hears from prospective students and their whānau about their tour guides.

“We get a lot of comments afterwards about our students; as a school we are really proud of the way they lead the day and show the families around.”

Matt says a popular topic during the open day is the flexible boarding options the school offers.

“We don’t just offer weekly boarding and a lot of the girls have expressed interest in the part-time boarding options we offer as it is a nice mix between being a day girl and a boarder.”

The boarding facilities themselves often surprise families, he says.

“I think people come in with an expectation of what a boarding school might look like, and they often find it is quite different to what they imagined.”

More than 40 families toured the school during last Wednesday’s open day, and with many families having more than one potential student with them, that translates to over 50 future “dio girls” exploring the school on the day, says Matt.

“Our roll growth is continuing, and we are receiving plenty of applications not just for next year’s Year 9 intake, but also for students looking to join us in other years, as well as families with girls who will be Year 9 students in a few years’ time.”

Matt says once families put their application in, the school starts scheduling interviews as well as including the family in other school communications.

“We will begin the interview process next term, and I am really looking forward to meeting some of the prospective students and hearing from them what they want to experience at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls.”

While the open day is always popular, Matt says the school is happy to arrange tours at any time, and he encourages anyone interested in finding out more about the school to give them a call.

“We know our open-day dates don’t suit every family, or sometimes people just prefer the opportunity to come in on another day to ask more questions or have a second look around.”



