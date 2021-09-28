Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls students learn business skills with market day

Year 10 students Ella Krutz, 14, left, and Maggie Meyer enjoyed setting up businesses.

Business skills with an eco-friendly twist were the focus of a school market day.

Last week Year 10 social studies and Year 11 business studies students at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls Year held a market day. There were a range of items for sale, including soap bars, candles, scrunchies, and heat packs.

Teacher Melissa Jacobson says the Year 11 students held a market day for an NCEA achievement standard.

"It was worth six credits. They've done really well."

Fellow teacher Liz Higgs says the students had to demonstrate adaptability.

"With the current Covid-19 situation, the students witnessed how easily their business can be impacted. They set up signs about social distancing, and hand sanitiser.

"With the Year 10 market, the junior students went through and the senior students had to place orders. With the Year 11 market, the senior students went through and the junior students had to pre-order."

She says each of the groups had to have an element of upcycling in their business.

The Simple Cure sold a range of shampoo bars and scrunchies.

"Whether it was part of the planning stage or packaging, there had to be that element. The students have learned a lot about carbon footprints and how businesses can be mindful of the environment."

The students advertised their businesses around the school, using the school's online messaging system to promote their business online, and setting up posters around the school.

"They used a number of skills to get their business ready and they've done really well."

Year 10 student Maggie Meyer, 14, was one of the students behind The Simple Cure business.

Little Flickers sold a range of candles.

"We sell shampoo bars, sugar scrubs, scrunchies, and headbands. The theme behind our business is relaxation. We used fabrics and old towels to create the scrunchies and headbands."

Relaxation was also the theme for the Little Flicker business, says Year 10 student Ella Krutz, 14.

"We made candles using old recycled jars and glasses. The idea was for students to have a relaxing environment with nice scents."

As well as the different stalls, Liz says there was a station where students could use the photo booth, buy lollies, popcorn, and play a game to win a prize.

The Creative Shack made heat packs.

"The students have done a really good job. Both I and Melissa are proud of what they've come up with. They have been very thoughtful with their projects and learned how to work effectively in groups with good communication."

The market day is held each year, Liz says.

"The students learn how to plan and set up a business, and also manage orders and the costs of running a business. After the market day, the students reflect on how the day went, and what they could do to improve."