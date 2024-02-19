Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ students swapped their classrooms for an open field at the school’s annual athletics day.
Last week students dressed up in house colours, ready to try a range of sports along with some fun full-school activities. Sports captain Ava Taylor, 16, said the day was focused on getting everyone to have a go, regardless of skill level.
“This year we tried a few different things to encourage student participation. Each athletic event had a give-it-a-go round and then a competitive round. It allows students to start at a non-competitive level and work their way up. The house captains and senior students supported and encouraged the younger students to try their best.”
Ava has been a part of the school’s sports council since Year 9 and says the athletics event is a great way for students to get involved and try out a range of sports.
“There was a lot of school spirit, it was just a nice day. The senior students did the activities first to show the junior pupils what to do.”
The day also featured a house chant competition and fun challenges.
“We had an over-under competition where the students were in a line and had to pass a ball over their heads then the next person had to put it under their legs until they got to the end of the line.”
Athletics Day sports co-ordinator Janine Wilton-Daley says the school is following Sport New Zealand’s fun-based philosophy.
“Sports New Zealand did a survey and there was an overwhelming reaction that kids just wanted to have fun with sports so that’s what we’re offering. Everyone was keen and willing to give things a go which is what we want for our students.”