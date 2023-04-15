Some of the recipients, from back left: Crystal Gryshchuk, Leah Harre, Samara Agent, Karleigh Moir, Leand Sanders, Stacey Lodge, Catherine Hurly, Georgia Bryant, Daisy Jackson, Isabel Hooker. Absent: Sam Stewart, Ellie-May Dickson, Luciana Haami. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls celebrated the academic success of its students.

Excellences and merit endorsements in last year’s NCEA exams were celebrated at a prizegiving recently. Principal Matt Coleman says the school is proud to recognise the hard work and effort that the girls have put into their learning at Taranaki Diocesan.

“With outstanding pastoral support, superb individual academic mentoring for senior students and focus on 21st century learning dispositions, students that stay for five years through to the completion of their Year 13 do exceptionally well academically, always achieving above national averages in NCEA Level 3 and University Entrance.”

With consistently high overall NCEA pass rates at Taranaki Dio, the board of trustees and staff are delighted that so many of the girls strive for personal excellence in a wide range of subjects.

“These senior girls are wonderful role models to our junior students providing inspiration and demonstrating an attitude of focused determination leading to continued learning pathways and success beyond school.”



