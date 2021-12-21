Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls dux and proxime accessit named

The Hojdelewicz siblings have all their Dux in a row.
When Alena Hojdelewicz was named Dux of Taranaki Diocesan School for girls at the end of year prizegiving this month, it wasn't the first time the Dux award had gone to a member of her family. Last year's Dux was Alena's sister Kaylen, who is now studying at Waikato University.
While Alena has followed in her sister's footsteps when it came to achieving the top academic award, she is headed south, not north, when it comes to university. Alena is off to Otago University in 2022 and has received a University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow entrance scholarship for her first year there.
Alena is planning a career in health, currently looking at either becoming a physiotherapist or a medical laboratory scientist she says.
She says her time at Taranaki Diocesan School has come with many highlights, academic and otherwise.
"Getting first in all my classes this year was a definite highlight, but it helped that I had great teachers that were very inspiring. I enjoyed the opportunities over the years such as kapa haka, OUASSA (Science Academy at Otago University) that Mrs Jacobson got me involved with, having a mentor in Mrs Krithi, my chemistry teacher, Mrs Gonouya who always went off on inspirational tangents, Rev Annie (who sadly left) with the chapel team, Mrs Johnson with our good-old chats about life in the library and Mrs Carver for keeping me involved in physical activity."
Alena says the staff at her school were "the best thing about Taranaki Diocesan".
"All the teachers I had were truly inspirational and it was because they made opportunities available, All the staff were always willing to give time for a chat and were approachable. I probably would not have gained these sorts of relationships at a bigger school, it was nice always having someone to say hello to the hallway."
Ella Coulton was named Proxime Accessit at the Taranaki Diocesan School prizegiving. Ella is going on to study for a Bachelor of Arts degree at Waikato University, for which she has received a prestigious Sir Edmund Hilary Scholarship.
Ella says while she is looking forward to her future studies, she will miss the friendships she has made over her time at Taranaki Diocesan School.
"The friendships here are really unique, I don't think they would happen anywhere else. It's a really fantastic place to have been for school and I am going to miss everyone so much."
Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls Senior prizewinners:
Sportswoman of the year: Luciana Haami
Lions award (most significant contribution to music in the school): Hazel Simes
Bishop's award (creative contribution to school community): Anne Larcom
Mana Wahine award: Luciana Haami
Kapa Haka award: Hazel Simes
Ngati Ruanui award for Innovation: Trinity Kumeroa
YMCA trophy for excellence in youth leadership: Luciana Haami
Old Girl's Scholarship: Staccey Lodge and Georgia Bryant
Sandy Williams award for nurturing Christian faith: Susannah Martin
Josephine Rutherford Memorial prize for senior helpfulness: Ronaele Jones
Grover Tray for service to the school: Catherine Hurly
Sutton Cup for art: Anne Larcom
Classical Studies prize: Jade Simons
Senior Drama award: Ella Coulton
Kate Jordan Cup for dance: Ella Coulton
Design and Technology prize: Michaela Vanner
LA Alexander Trust award for agriculture: Ronaele Jones
Calvert cup for English: Anne Larcom
Geography award: Georgia Bryant
Jennie Petrie Mathematics cup: Alena Hojdelewicz
Stewart Family cup for physics: Alena Hojdelewicz
Science cup: Alena Hojdelewicz
History prize: Alena Hojdelewicz
Year 11 Porrit prize for top overall year 11 academics: Catherine Hurly
Year 12 Porrit prize for top overall year 12 academics: Casey Hayes
Olex Cables cup for student with top NCEA level 1 aggregate" Casey Hayes
Best NCEA Level 2 aggregate cup: Ella Coulton
Catherine Richmond trophy for student contributing most effort: Alena Hojdelewicz
Girdwood cup for outstanding diligence in class and extra-curricular activities: Anne Larcom and Ella Coulton
Prime Minister's Vocational award: Ronaele Jones
Year 13 Porrit prize for top overall year 13 academics: Alena Hojdelewicz
Prozime Accessit: Ella Coulton
trver Cup for Dux: Alena Hojdelewicz