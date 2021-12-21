Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls dux and proxime accessit named

Alena Hojdelewicz (left) and Ella Coulton were named Dux and Proxime Accessit respectively at the 2021 Taranaki Diocesan School prizegiving.

The Hojdelewicz siblings have all their Dux in a row.

When Alena Hojdelewicz was named Dux of Taranaki Diocesan School for girls at the end of year prizegiving this month, it wasn't the first time the Dux award had gone to a member of her family. Last year's Dux was Alena's sister Kaylen, who is now studying at Waikato University.

While Alena has followed in her sister's footsteps when it came to achieving the top academic award, she is headed south, not north, when it comes to university. Alena is off to Otago University in 2022 and has received a University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow entrance scholarship for her first year there.

Alena is planning a career in health, currently looking at either becoming a physiotherapist or a medical laboratory scientist she says.

She says her time at Taranaki Diocesan School has come with many highlights, academic and otherwise.

"Getting first in all my classes this year was a definite highlight, but it helped that I had great teachers that were very inspiring. I enjoyed the opportunities over the years such as kapa haka, OUASSA (Science Academy at Otago University) that Mrs Jacobson got me involved with, having a mentor in Mrs Krithi, my chemistry teacher, Mrs Gonouya who always went off on inspirational tangents, Rev Annie (who sadly left) with the chapel team, Mrs Johnson with our good-old chats about life in the library and Mrs Carver for keeping me involved in physical activity."

Alena says the staff at her school were "the best thing about Taranaki Diocesan".

"All the teachers I had were truly inspirational and it was because they made opportunities available, All the staff were always willing to give time for a chat and were approachable. I probably would not have gained these sorts of relationships at a bigger school, it was nice always having someone to say hello to the hallway."

Ella Coulton was named Proxime Accessit at the Taranaki Diocesan School prizegiving. Ella is going on to study for a Bachelor of Arts degree at Waikato University, for which she has received a prestigious Sir Edmund Hilary Scholarship.

Ella says while she is looking forward to her future studies, she will miss the friendships she has made over her time at Taranaki Diocesan School.

"The friendships here are really unique, I don't think they would happen anywhere else. It's a really fantastic place to have been for school and I am going to miss everyone so much."

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls Senior prizewinners:

Sportswoman of the year: Luciana Haami

Lions award (most significant contribution to music in the school): Hazel Simes

Bishop's award (creative contribution to school community): Anne Larcom

Mana Wahine award: Luciana Haami

Kapa Haka award: Hazel Simes

Ngati Ruanui award for Innovation: Trinity Kumeroa

YMCA trophy for excellence in youth leadership: Luciana Haami

Old Girl's Scholarship: Staccey Lodge and Georgia Bryant

Sandy Williams award for nurturing Christian faith: Susannah Martin

Josephine Rutherford Memorial prize for senior helpfulness: Ronaele Jones

Grover Tray for service to the school: Catherine Hurly

Sutton Cup for art: Anne Larcom

Classical Studies prize: Jade Simons

Senior Drama award: Ella Coulton

Kate Jordan Cup for dance: Ella Coulton

Design and Technology prize: Michaela Vanner

LA Alexander Trust award for agriculture: Ronaele Jones

Calvert cup for English: Anne Larcom

Geography award: Georgia Bryant

Jennie Petrie Mathematics cup: Alena Hojdelewicz

Stewart Family cup for physics: Alena Hojdelewicz

Science cup: Alena Hojdelewicz

History prize: Alena Hojdelewicz

Year 11 Porrit prize for top overall year 11 academics: Catherine Hurly

Year 12 Porrit prize for top overall year 12 academics: Casey Hayes

Olex Cables cup for student with top NCEA level 1 aggregate" Casey Hayes

Best NCEA Level 2 aggregate cup: Ella Coulton

Catherine Richmond trophy for student contributing most effort: Alena Hojdelewicz

Girdwood cup for outstanding diligence in class and extra-curricular activities: Anne Larcom and Ella Coulton

Prime Minister's Vocational award: Ronaele Jones

Year 13 Porrit prize for top overall year 13 academics: Alena Hojdelewicz

Prozime Accessit: Ella Coulton

trver Cup for Dux: Alena Hojdelewicz