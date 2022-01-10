Deputy head girl Rebecca Wingate (17, left) and head girl Casey Hayes (17) are Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls head students of 2022. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Taranaki Diocesan has announced its head students for 2022.

The head girl and deputy head girl were announced at the school's senior prizegiving in December. They take over from 2021 head girl Hazel Simes and deputy head girl Ella Coulton.

Head Girl for 2022 is Casey Hayes (17). She says receiving the role is a real honour, and she's happy her long term goal was achieved.

"I've worked really hard for this and I'm so happy I've done it. It's a big achievement I'm really proud of this. It's always been a goal of mine but I made it my main priority this year."

Getting encouraging words from 2021 head girl Hazel Simes gave Casey the vote of confidence she needed.

"Hazel told me this was something I could achieve if I worked hard and applied myself."

She is looking forward to running the student assembly and planning the 2022 school ball for the Years 12 and 13 students.

"Overall I'm looking forward to what I will do during my role as head girl."

Casey is studying English, Drama, and Biology next year, and is still deciding on her other subjects.

"I love English, it's my strongest subject."

She is planning to attend the University of Auckland, studying for a bachelor of teaching majoring in Tesol.

"The plan is to travel overseas and teach people how to speak English. It's always been my dream."

Deputy head girl for 2022 is Rebecca Wingate (17). Rebecca had been at the school for six months when her name was called in the announcement for deputy head girl.

"It was a real shock for me. I was originally applying for academic captain but to receive this role is like a dream come true. I'm incredibly honoured to receive this role. It's a real privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will give me experience and knowledge to help in the future."

Rebecca transferred to Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls from New Plymouth Girls' High School and says she's loved every minute.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the girls better and this role will enable me to do that by working with them. 2021 deputy head girl Ella Coulton left some big shoes to fill but I'm confident I can do it."

She says her main goal is to help the school, complete her deputy head girl duties, and have fun in her last year at high school.

"It's our last year and I want it to be one to remember for the students. It's been a challenging time with the covid-19 situation and I hope next year we can all have a bit more fun."

Rebecca is studying History, Chemistry, English, Math, and is completing a psychology paper through the University of Canterbury next year.

"The paper is for Years 12 and 13 students and I can't wait to do it. I've always been really interested in psychology and how the brain works. My plan is to go to university and go down the path of studying psychology."