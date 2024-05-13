Some of the Taranaki Diocesan School students who achieved NCEA endorsements in the 2023 exams.

Academic success at NCEA level was celebrated at Te Kura o Pi’opatanga o W’akaa’urangi Taranaki Diocesan School with a formal assembly near the end of last term.

Principal Maria Taylor said it was “a pleasure” to recognise student success at the event.

“We are proud of all of our students and it is especially lovely to be able to acknowledge and to celebrate with our senior students who have worked hard and achieved highly. These results are well deserved and it is a pleasure to be able to recognise that these young women have the ability to achieve anything they set their minds to.”

At the assembly, certificates were presented to students who had achieved merit or excellence endorsements in individual subjects, and to students who had got a merit or excellence endorsement for their overall NCEA level.

Taylor said getting an NCEA endorsement was not easy.

“NCEA endorsements are awarded for consistently high attainment, not just doing well one time in an assessment. They are a reflection of sustained effort and academic merit.”

Results:

Level 1 NCEA overall endorsement:

Excellence: Tatjana Hanne, Tess Hooker, Alicia Laird, Abigail Meyer, McKenna Norris, Olivia Smith, Ava Taylor, Meadow Wellington.

Merit: Byrda Barr, Lara Ippell, Hayley Shanks, Neisha Taylor.

Level 2 NCEA overall endorsement:

Merit: Crystal Gryshchuk, Leah Harre, Leand Sanders

Level 3 NCEA overall endorsement:

Excellence: Stacey Lodge

Merit: Georgia Bryant, Isabel Hooker, Catherine Hurley

Level 1 subject endorsements:

Bryda Barr (Merit in English, Geography, Health, Science), Tatjana Hanne (Merit in Drama, English, Science), Tess Hooker (Excellence in Art, Science, Merit in English, Maths), Lara Ippel (Merit in Art, English), Myah Johns (Merit in English, History), Alicia Laird (Excellence in English, History, Math, Merit in Geography, Science), Abigail Meyer (Excellence in Business Studies, Maths, Merit in English, Science), McKenna Norris (Excellence in Physical Education, Merit in Business Studies, English, Science), Sophie Ogle (Merit in Physical Education), Zara Roberts (Merit in Home Economics), Jemma Rowlands (Merit in History), Hayley Shanks (Merit in Science), Olivia Smith (Excellence in English, Science, Merit in Geography, Health, Maths, Physical Education), Emma Steele (Merit in Drama, English, Health) Ava Taylor (Merit in Dance, English, Health, Science), Charlotte Tippett (Merit in English), Meadow Wellington (Excellence in History, Home Economics, Science, Merit in Business Studies, English).

Level 2 subject endorsements:

Crystal Gryshchuk (Merit in Visual Art, Art Design, Business Studies), Leah Harre (Merit in Business Studies), Leand Sanders (Merit in Visual Art).

Level 3 subject endorsements:

Catherine Hurley (Merit in Photography, Biology, English), Georgia Bryant (Merit in Biology, Statistics and Modelling), Stacey Lodge (Merit in Biology, Chemistry, English, Statistics and Modelling, Physical Education), Isabel Hooker (Merit in Biology, Statistics and Modelling), Luciana Haami (Excellence in Physical Education).