Taranaki DHB nurses receive special recognition on International Nurses Day

Taranaki Harcourts donated gift baskets to the nurses. Photo/ Supplied

Celebrations for International Nurses Day were in full swing at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday, May 12 when nurses were given special recognition for the wonderful work they do from real estate team Taranaki Harcourts.

To acknowledge the quality care that nurses provide to the community 24/7 the Harcourts team treated every nursing department at Base Hospital to a gift basket crafted by local caterers Theory Food.

Taranaki DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements says the kind donation was well received by the hospital's nursing workforce.

"We employ over 1000 nurses who work across a variety of areas. All our nurses are so appreciative of this thoughtful gesture, especially after a very busy few months. It's great to know our community is behind us, supporting the mahi that goes into providing good health care for everyone in Taranaki."

The ED staff receiving the gifts from Taranaki Harcourts. Photo/ Supplied

International Nurses Day is celebrated to honour the birth of legendary nurse Florence Nightingale who was born 200 years ago.

This year's theme is 'nursing the world back to health', with a focus on the 'true value of nurses to the people of the world'. Following the Covid-19 pandemic the world has witnessed the important role that nurses play in keeping people healthy across their lifespan.

Rosemary says patients depend on nurses in their hour of need, and nurses are part of the patient journey through highs and lows.

"Nurses really do have the power to make a difference to the lives of many, so this International Nurses Day we're saying a huge thanks to each and every one of our dedicated nursing workforce. Thank you for your tireless commitment to do and be the best."