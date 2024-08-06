Jessica Taunt, from Stratford, who now lives in Wellington, is one of 91 finalists from 35 countries selected for the show.
Taunt’s work will undergo two further rounds of judging, with finalists competing for prizes across six categories: Aotearoa, avant-garde, open, crazy curiosities of the creature carnival, natural world, and geometric abstraction.
While the names of the finalists have been released, the sections they have work in is kept under wraps until the show.
The awards show takes place on Friday, September 27, and the show then runs until Sunday, October 13.
“We’ve all had socks go missing in the wash and I created a piece about where they end up. I came up with the idea as I was looking for hand-sewing projects to do in my spare time and thought socks would be a fun and interesting medium to use.”
Taunt couldn’t find any truly lost socks to use, but she was keen to recycle rather than buy new, so hunted op shops for suitable socks.
“By using second-hand socks I feel like I am giving the socks a new life, and keeping a small amount of textile waste out of the landfill. It took me about five to six months to create with the elements hand-sewn using embroidery thread and embellished with buttons, both of which were second-hand.”