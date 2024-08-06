Jessica Taunt, from Stratford, now living in Wellington, is a finalist in this year's 2024 World of Wearable Art Awards. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Taunt, who entered the show for the first time this year, is pleased to be a finalist.

“I’m pretty stoked. I’ve always wanted to enter the show and decided to do it.”

Her garment is inspired by lost socks, and socks feature prominently in her design.

“We’ve all had socks go missing in the wash and I created a piece about where they end up. I came up with the idea as I was looking for hand-sewing projects to do in my spare time and thought socks would be a fun and interesting medium to use.”

Taunt couldn’t find any truly lost socks to use, but she was keen to recycle rather than buy new, so hunted op shops for suitable socks.

“By using second-hand socks I feel like I am giving the socks a new life, and keeping a small amount of textile waste out of the landfill. It took me about five to six months to create with the elements hand-sewn using embroidery thread and embellished with buttons, both of which were second-hand.”

The socks come from op shops in Stratford, Hāwera and Wellington.

“I was home for Christmas so I went to different shops in Taranaki and then I’ve picked some up in Wellington and through my work as well.”

Tracey Murphy, from Lynmouth, New Plymouth, is looking forward to the awards show.

Taunt isn’t the only Taranaki designer at the show this year.

Tracey Murphy, from New Plymouth, was a finalist for 2022 and is happy to be a finalist again.

“It’s amazing. I’m honoured to have been selected again.”

Her garment is inspired by one of her favourite foods she said.

“I can’t tell you what it is though, as it would give too much away.”

While the food is a secret for now, she was happy to talk about the fabric she used.

“I used vintage silk and lots of upholstery fabrics. A huge part of my garment was hand-sewn, to the point I ended up in a wrist brace.”

She’s looking forward to the show.

“Last time I only went down for the show but this time, I’m going for the whole week to immerse myself in the whole experience.”



