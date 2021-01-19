Taranaki Country Music Festival to feature toe-tapping country tunes

The Taranaki Country Music Festival is being headlined by Eddie Low. Photo/ Supplied

A weekend of toe-tapping country tunes and talent is on its way to Waitara.

The Country Music Festival organised by Jocelyn and George Tuahine and their team will feature over 40 artists from all over the country.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we can't have any international artists. We're so thankful the festival can go ahead and we can showcase the great talented musicians we have in New Zealand," says Jocelyn.

Country enthusiasts Jocelyn and George also run the Riverside Country Music Group.

"We love country music. This is the fourth year the Country Music Festival has run and it just gets bigger ever year."

Jocelyn says the three-day music festival is organised with the help of their team.

"They're amazing people who are very supportive. In 2018 we entered the Taranaki Country Music Festival into the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards and won the Events and Attractions Excellence Award. All of our success is thanks to the hard work of our amazing team."

The festival is being headlined by Eddie Low.

"He is a great musician. He has preformed alongside Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers."

Other artists performing include Dennis August, En-Tranzet, and 18-year-old Kuru O'Carroll.

Kuru O'Carroll, 18, is performing at the festival. Photo/ Supplied

"George is Kuru's mentor. He has a lovely voice and we think he's going to go far in the music industry."

She says there will be two showcase nights.

"We have a Friday night showcase featuring musicians Dennis August, Donna Saunders, Kuru, Tegan Reid and Ivan Broughton. On Saturday night Eddie Low, Carylann Martin, Raymond Solomon, and En-Tranzet are performing. The whole weekend is jam-packed with talent."

As well as listening to the performers, the audience has the chance to get on stage, says Jocelyn.

"We have a number of open-mic sessions over the weekend. It's a great chance for the audience to get up and give it a go."

The past three years have been a sell-out and Jocelyn says she expects the same for this year.

"I encourage people to get in quick and purchase their tickets. We have weekend passes and day passes available. There is motorhome camping available for four days at the Waitara Central school for $10. The fee is donated to the school."

■ The Taranaki Country Music Festival: February 19-21. Weekend passes are $50 and day passes are available. For more information, visit taranakifestival.co.nz.