Taranaki Comedy Road: Plenty of laughs on programme when comedy tour comes to town

Curtis Lockley, Jessica Charlotte, Evan Davies and Hamish Kerr are bringing their standup comedy show to Colonel Malone's in February. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A farmer, a teacher, a guidance counsellor and a theatre sports club organiser walk into a bar.

Want the punch line? You will need to grab a ticket and head down to Colonel Malone's in Stratford next month where there will be plenty of jokes and punch lines to be laughed at when the Taranaki Comedy Road trip rolls into town.

Comedians Curtis Lockley (the farmer), Evan Davies (the teacher), Hamish Kerr (the guidance counsellor) and Jessica (Jess) Charlotte (who runs the Taranaki Theatre Sports Club in New Plymouth) are the quartet behind House of Laughs which has been running open mic nights at the back of New Plymouth bar Decanta.

Now they are taking their humour on tour, and will be performing at Colonel Malone's on Saturday, February 7.

"And we will be in the main area, not the back room, so a bit of a step up really," says Evan.

The original open mic night in the backroom of a New Plymouth bar made them realise there was need for comedy shows in the region, says Curtis.

"People actually came along, and they laughed. People enjoyed it, and it was sort of a moment of realising people want to be entertained, they want to laugh."

"Especially after last year, people didn't get the chance to laugh enough," says Jess. "We started talking about taking it on tour, reaching other parts of Taranaki."

"The first open mic night was a bit of 'trial by fire'," says Evan.

"We wanted to see if we could do it. Stand up there and make people laugh. Now we know we can, we want to encourage more people to enjoy comedy, to come along and watch a comedy show, or even be inspired to get out there and do it themselves."

There's not much in Taranaki in the way of comedy shows and clubs, says Hamish.

"So this is a chance to expose people to what we are doing, maybe inspire them, maybe just make them laugh, but it's about getting out there and doing it."

All four say they love the experience of performing to live audiences, picking up on the energy in the room.

"I think anyone who comes to the Stratford show will enjoy it, they will find themselves laughing at something one of us says or does," says Evan.

Their comedy style is, he says, focused on talking about their own experiences and observations.

"That's what makes it real, we talk about things that people might be experiencing or thinking, it resonates with people and we find the humour in our own lives."

Each of the quartet has their own style however, and that's what makes the show so entertaining, says Evan.

"I try to bring in music a bit for example, but we all play to our own strengths. It's not four people doing the same thing."

In the past their audiences have been a wide range of ages, says Curtis.

"Our last show in Inglewood, there were 18-year-olds in the room and a lady who looked about 100. She was laughing and enjoying it as much as the 18-year-olds."

"Overall the feedback has been really good, and that's why we are doing it at the end of the day, knowing we are making people laugh, enjoy a good night out, that's the fun of it."

The quartet are grateful to the team at Colonel Malone's for giving them the opportunity to bring their show to Stratford, says Jess.

"They are taking a risk on us, they haven't done a comedy night before like this, and we appreciate their support."

With tickets to the Stratford show just $20, it's an inexpensive night out, says Hamish.

"It's on the Sunday night of a long weekend which is great, you don't need to get up for work the next day. People can come along, bring a friend, enjoy a drink and have a laugh."

House of Laughs presents The Taranaki Comedy Roadtrip at Colonel Malone's, Stratford. February 7 from 8.30pm. Tickets $20 per person, available from the bar or on eventfinda. R18.

House of Laughs has given the Stratford Press two double passes for the Stratford show to give away. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz or call us on 06 765 5471 and leave your name and contact number. Entries close at noon, Thursday, February 4 and the winners will be contacted shortly afterwards.