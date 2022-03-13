Steve Murphy and huntaway Savvy. Photo/ Caro Stokoe

There was a good number of competitors and 258 runs at Egmont sheep dog trial held on March 4 and 5.

"A great two days trialling with perfect weather and model sheep. Many thanks to our judges Bernie Gower, Tony Price, and Dave Stuart and our fantastic sponsors who have continued to support us regardless of these difficult times," says club secretary Shirley Thoumine.

Taranaki centre triallists walked away with 11 placings.

Ken Lobb and Kristofferson won the long head and yards with 95.5pts, second was Graeme Northcott with Jay on 94.

Lloyd Duffy and Jewels won the short head and yards (97), second Northcott with Jay (96), third Bryce Jensen and Cub (95.50), fourth Lobb and Kristofferson (95).

Steve Murphy and Savvy came third in the zig-zag hunt (95) and second in the straight hunt with 96.50, which was won by Bernie Gower with May (97). Fifth place and first maiden in the straight hunt was Rachel Law and Boy.

Results: Event one Long Head: 1st Ken Lobb, Kris, 95.50pts, 2nd Graeme Northcott, Jay, 94pts, 3rd Ian Burling, Goose, 92.50pts, 3rd Robyn Stevens, Rod, 8 Taranaki center trialists qualify for the TUX North Island and New Zealand Championship1st Maiden Graeme Strawbridge, Tarn, 76.50pts.

Event two Short Head and Yard: 1st Lloyd Duffy, Jewels, 97pts, 2nd Graeme Northcott, Jay, 96pts, 3rd Bryce Jensen, Cub, 95.50pts, 4th Ken Lobb, Kris, 95pts, 5th Ian Burling, Goose, 94.50pts, 1st Intermediate Lloyd Duffy, Jewels, 97pts, 1st Maiden Derek Deans, Prince, 88pts.

Event three Zig Zag Hunt: 1st Duncan Atkinson, Buster, 96pts, 2nd Matthew McMurray, Kate, 95.50pts, 3rd Steve Murphy, Savvy, 95pts, 4th Brett Kirkland, Rosie, 94.50, 5th and 1st Intermediate Gavin Drake, Short, 94pts, 1st Maiden Hamish Thompson, Demo, 92.50pts.

Event four Straight Hunt: 1st Bernie Gower, May, 97pts, 2nd Steve Murphy, Savvy, 96.50pts, 3rd Gavin Drake, Short, 96, 4th Ricc Howell, Fuse, 95.50pts, 5th Rachel Law, Boy, 94.50, 1st Intermediate Gavin Drake, Short, 96, 1st Maiden, Rachel Law, Boy, 94.50.