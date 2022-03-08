Taranaki Centre president Loyd Bishop and Range, winner of Short Head and Yards. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Centre president Loyd Bishop and Range, winner of Short Head and Yards. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki centre trialists had a successful sheep dog trial at Waverley-Waitotara.

Long Head won by Dan Murphy and Trace with 94 points, second to Steve Murphy and Lace with 93.5 points. Fifth and first intermediate was won by Rachel Law and Shrimp with 92.25 points.

Short Head and Yards was won by Taranaki Centre president Loyd Bishop and Range with 94 points and second to Bernie Gower and Phillip with 93 points.

Zig Zag Hunt was won by Loyd Duffy and Paige with 97.5 points, second was Rachel Law and Miss 96.75 points and third Leighton Bellringer and Slave 96.5 points.

Straight Hut won by Leighton Bellringer and Swag 98.5 points. Firth was Paul Martin and Tough 97 points.

The club also hosted the McDonald Real Estate – Taranaki Centre Championships Run-off.

All 18 Taranaki centre trialists qualified for the TUX North Island and New Zealand Championship Trials 2022.

Waverley-Waitotara Sheep Dog Trial Club results:

Event One Long Head: 1st Dan Murphy, Trace, 94pts, 2nd Steve Murphy, Lace, 93.5pts, 3rd Stuart Child, Brodie, 93pts, 4th Barney Strong, Queen, 92.5pts, 5th, 1st Intermediate and 1st Maiden Rachel Law, Shrimp, 92.25pts.

Event Two Short Head and Yard: 1st Loyd Bishop, Range, 94pts, 2nd Bernie Gower, Phillip, 93pts,3rd Stuart Child, Fern, 91pts, 4th John Bartlett, Bluey, 90pts, 5th John Bartlett, Lurk, 89pts, 1st Intermediate Stuart Child, Fern, 91pts,1st Maiden Barney Strong, Gyp, 85pts.

Event Three Zig Zag Hunt: 1st L Duffy, Paige, 97.5pts, 2nd R Law, Miss, 96.75pts, 3rd L Bellringer, Slave, 96.5pts, 4th G Sheilds, Smoke, 96.25pts, 5th M Prebble, Fake, 96pts, 1st Intermediate and Ist Maiden L Duffy, Paige, 97.5pts,

Event Four Straight Hunt: 1st Leighton Bellringer, Swag, 98.5pts, 2nd D Atkinson, Buster, 98pts, 3rd R Hughes, Thump, 97.5pts, 4th Paul Martin, Tough, 97pts, 5th Henry Wilson, Tune, 96.75pts,1st Intermediate Tim MacPherson, Arthur, 96pts, 1st Maiden Harry Prebble, Rooster, 95.75pts.

McDonald Real Estate Taranaki Centre Championships results:

Event One Long Head: 1st James McFarlane, Wock, 184pts, 2nd Dan Murphy, Trace, 183pts, 3rd Rachel Law, Shrimp, 182.25pts, 4th Bernie Gower, Jack, 180pts, 5th Steve Murphy, Lace, 142.5pts

Event Two Short Head and Yard: 1st Loyd Bishop, Range, 185.5pts, 2nd Bernie Gower, Phillip, 176.5pts, 3rd Graeme Northcott, Jay, 166pts, 4th James McFarlane, Wock, 147pts, 5th Ken Lobb, Billy, 143.5pts.

Event Three Zig Zag Hunt: 1st Rachel Law, Miss, 190.75pts, 2nd Mark Duffy, Shield, 188pts, 3rd Lloyd Duffy, Paige, 187.5pts, 4th Lloyd Duffy, Lord, 187pts, 5th Leighton Bellringer, Slave, 185.5pts.

Event Four Straight Hunt: 1st Mark Duffy, Shield, 192pts, 2nd Sam Bishop, Cody, 190pts, 3rd Leighton Bellringer, Swag, 189pts, 4th Paul Martin, Tough, 185.5pts, 5th Loyd Bishop, Cobber, 185.25pts.

■ Next Taranaki Centre trials are to be held at Egmont Sheep Dog Trial Club, 239 Makino Valley Rd.