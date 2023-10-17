Some of Taranaki's heroes are putting on their dancing shoes to support mental health charities in the Dancing For Hope fundraiser. Photo / Jordan Riddick, Porky Production

Adara Segedin may not be a great dancer, but she is a great believer in helping others. With this in mind, and inspired by the popular television series Dancing with the Stars, she has challenged herself and other Taranaki “celebrities” to learn some new steps to support an important cause.

“Dance and movement has such a positive impact on mental health. I thought, how cool would it be to have other people who can’t dance challenging themselves to raise as much money as we can?”

Adara, a teacher at Devon Intermediate, is the organiser of Dancing for Hope, a new community event to raise money for two mental health organisations.

Adara says supporting mental health organisations is important.

“I went through my mental health journey and was lucky to have family and finances. I had that support to get myself through it and take time off work. It got me thinking if I didn’t have those finances, would I have recovered?”

All proceeds from the evening will be split between Mike King’s free youth counselling fundraiser Gumboot Friday and community outreach programme Taranaki Retreat, says Adara.

“I didn’t know about those services then. If I did, I would have reached out. These services need the money so they can continue doing what they do. If I can help with that, then I will.”

The Hits Taranaki is the naming sponsor of the evening. Taranaki The Hits day announcer Richard Allen and his Manawatū colleague Hayley D’arth are emceeing the event.

Richard says he and the team at The Hits Taranaki are delighted to support the event.

“Not only is it a great cause, but it promises to be a hugely entertaining event as Taranaki is such a close-knit community. I’m sure everyone will have a connection with at least one of the local celebrities or professional dancers.”

Richard says while he’s not confident on the dance floor, he is confident about emceeing an event.

“I was dreading being asked to dance, as I am clueless in that department. Luckily, I’m no stranger to emceeing so I’ll be in my comfort zone for that alongside my The Hits Manawatū colleague, Hayley D’arth. We’ll get the crowd super excited and cheering on their faves.”

While Richard and Hayley aren’t planning to venture onto the dance floor, Adara will be joined by 11 other Taranaki “celebrities” who aren’t professional dancers in any sense, she says.

“The first person I asked was former Taranaki Rugby community rugby manager and Taranaki Steelformers Airs general manager Cole Brown. He’s notorious for not knowing how to dance. He supported it and it’s grown from there.”

The others joining Adara and Cole on the dancer floor are William Luff, Sophie Braggin, Zara Brouwers, Stacey Hitchcock, Shaun Conaglen, Lauren Knottingham (Frau Knotz), Murray McDowell (Mullet Muzz), Agni Bhorkar, Anneka Carlson and Dee Luckin.

Adara and the other dancers have a total of 10 weeks to practice with a professional dancer each for the big night. With only a few more weeks to go before the show, Adara says she’s blown away by everyone’s commitment.

“They’re giving it their all because they know this will support two worthwhile causes. I’ve had the opportunity to watch them all practice. I’m so excited about what they can do.”

Each duo will perform a 90-second dance to a song by a New Zealand artist.

“It won’t just be everyone performing the same dance style but different ones. There will be something showcasing everyone’s abilities and something everyone can enjoy.”

Judges on the night will be Yarrows Taranaki Bulls coach Neil Barnes, television presenter Toni Street, New Plymouth Operatic Society’s David Liggett, dancer Cheyanne Teka and dance teacher Raeleen Luckin.

Choosing judges all with a local connection, including Toni Street who hails from Taranaki originally, was important, says Adara.

“I wanted to keep it local all the way through.”

Dancing isn’t the only excitement on the night, she says; an auction is also planned for the evening’s entertainment.

“We have heaps of amazing items like a custom piece from Taranaki artist Milarky, surfing lessons with Daniel Farr and a golf day with Sam Jones. There’s also merchandise from One NZ Warriors, the All Blacks and the New Zealand sevens. Shining Peak Brewery has also specially designed a beer for the auction.”

The Details:

What: The Hits Taranaki presents Dancing for Hope

When: Friday, November 10 7pm start

Where: Theatre Royal, New Plymouth

Tickets: ticketek.co.nz



