The competition, in its second year, aims to spread festive cheer in rural communities. Photo/ Supplied

A competition is bringing festive cheer to Taranaki’s rural communities.

Taranaki Catchment Communities (TCC) lead coordinator Nicola Bryant says entries for the Taranaki Rural Art and Structure competition are now open.

“We’re looking forward to what our farmers and members of Taranaki’s rural communities come up with.”

The event, in its second year, aims to spread the holiday spirit.

“We first organised this last year. With the cancellation of Christmas parades and other events we wanted to find a way we could lift people’s spirits and get them excited for the Christmas holidays.”

The competition was so popular, she says, that they decided to bring it back this year.

“We were flooded with so many comments and people were asking if it was something we’d do again so we decided to organise this again for everyone to enjoy.”

This year’s theme is Summer Christmas, she says.

“We wanted to keep the theme broad so people could keep their structures up after Christmas.”

Last year the competition received 20 entries and Nicola hopes for more this year.

“Now that people know what the competition is and have seen some of the entries, I think people will be inspired to give it a go themselves. We do ask that entries aren’t offensive or political. We want to keep this fun for everyone, and to spread joy and cheer.”

The event is specifically for people in rural communities, Nicola says.

“When you drive around town, so many places have Christmas decorations and lights all up. We wanted to create something specifically for our rural communities to get involved with to encourage them to be creative and bring cheer and joy to others.”

There are prizes up for grabs for first, second, and third place. Farmers are encouraged to upcycle, with a prize for the most sustainable structure.

“We also have plenty of spot prizes thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. All of the sponsors who supported us last year have jumped on board to support us again.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Catchment Communities Taranaki Rural Art and Structure competition.

When: entries are now open and close on December 20.

To enter: email a high-resolution image, details, and address of structure to nicola@taranakicc.nz



















