From left: Duncan and Joshua Sheed are ready to cook up a storm for the new Friday $5 meals. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“People are struggling and we want to help bridge that gap.”

Corrina Sheed says the team at Stratford cafe The Bridge on Fenton is always looking for ways they can serve and help the community.

The Bridge on Fenton is run by a team of volunteers from Mountainview Vineyard Church and has always been focused on providing affordable meals to the community, she says.

“We just want to help people.”

Corrina says she and her husband John, who is the pastor of Mountainview Vineyard Church, have spoken to several people struggling to cover the cost of groceries and rising living costs.

Joshua Sheed cutting some lettuce for a meal. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“We understand a lot of people are finding it hard. Some people have to choose between heating and eating and that’s not okay. People need to eat and we came up with a way to help with that.”

Starting this Friday, November 3, the cafe will offer a meal for just $5 between 5pm and 6.30pm.

The cafe already offers a range of low-priced meals during the day, she says, but the Friday meal will be even cheaper and, in fact, doesn’t have to cost the customer at all.

If people can’t afford the $5, the meal is free, says Corrina. Alternatively, people can choose to pay more than $5 if they want, to help support the venture.

“We know some people may not be able to afford the meal and others may be able to pay more. If people want they can pay it forward by spending a bit more to cover the cost of someone else’s meal.”

People are welcome to dine in and enjoy their meal in the warm and friendly atmosphere of the cafe, or they can bring takeaway containers and ask for their meal to go.

Feeding the hungry is a practical way to serve the community and those in need, she says.

“We are here to serve the community and one way we can do that is by offering a good wholesome meal.”

Corinna says nothing will be wasted. Any meals left over will be frozen and ready to be given away to those who need them.

Duncan Sheed working in the kitchen. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Like much of the church’s work in the community, this latest venture is thanks to people who offer their time or make a donation to support the project.

“We have a fantastic team of volunteers who help run the Bridge by cooking or serving people. We also receive a lot of donations, which we are thankful for.”

The group is always keen to hear from others who would like to get involved or support them in some way, and people can contact them through the MountainView Church office, says Corrina.

“Donations are always helpful and much appreciated. We look forward to offering this cheap meal to the community.”