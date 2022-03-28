Whether you want your latte now or later, purchasing a voucher can help keep your favourite coffee shop or other business going throughout the pandemic. Photo / Unsplash

A voucher scheme set up to support businesses during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 is back, and even bigger and better than before.

The Spend On Small (SOS) voucher scheme was the brainchild of Venture Taranaki trustee David Downs, a long-time business advocate. In 2020, he launched the platform, which enabled people to visit the SOS website and purchase vouchers from Taranaki businesses that could be redeemed when they reopened after the lockdown.

Stratford's Inkpot Cafe owner Hayley Loveridge says back then, the scheme was "invaluable" to the business.

"It was really great, it meant we still had cash flow to cover costs while we had to be closed because of the lockdown. In fact, even when we opened back up, a lot of customers didn't use their vouchers immediately, they held on to them as they wanted to give us a chance to catch up which was so thoughtful and shows how customers really do try to support local businesses."

Cafe owner Hayley Loveridge says the scheme helps keep businesses going while foot traffic is still reduced. Photo / Supplied

Hayley also used the platform herself, purchasing vouchers from other businesses from it.

"It really was important then, and still is now, to make sure we are supporting each other in the business community."

While the 2020 lockdown was some time ago, the impact of Covid-19 on businesses is still hurting, with a noticeable reduction in foot traffic since Aotearoa New Zealand moved into the red traffic light setting, says Venture Taranaki CEO Justine Gilliland.

"Many businesses, across all sectors, have been struggling to operate as Omicron has increased in our communities."

Venture Taranaki, along with partners such as the Stratford Business Association, Stratford District Council and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, as well as other Taranaki councils, business associations and companies, has launched the SOS Go Local campaign using the SOS platform to enable people to keep supporting local businesses that might be struggling.

Anyone who buys an SOS business voucher worth $30 or more from now until the end of June will go into a draw to win even more vouchers, with five $150 vouchers to be won each week, as well as one $3000 voucher each month in the competition period.

"There's a double benefit there, where there are customers purchasing vouchers in the first place, as well as being able to spend the vouchers they win," says Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO Arun Chaudhari.

The platform has also now extended to include a range of other businesses as well as hospitality ones, recognising that all businesses are facing a drop in foot traffic.

Hayley says in the cafe, they have seen a clear drop in customer numbers.

"There are a lot of people isolating right now, as well as people choosing not to go out while the red setting is in place. We really appreciate the support we are getting from all our customers, those who are coming in and those who are buying the vouchers to use when they are ready to come back in."