Daniel Simons receiving the Bell Booth Achiever Award from president Donald Green. Photo / Ayrshire NZ

At the Ayrshire NZ annual conference held in Napier in early June, several Taranaki members featured in national awards.

Production Awards 2020/21 season:

Gordon and Jonathan Glentworth won the Mayfield Trophy (top NZ herd) with 701kg milksolids, the Smith Family Trophy (top NZ cow) with Sanrosa Royal 15-3, 923kg milksolids, and the Snowline Trophy (top NZ cow 10 years & over) with Sanrosa Della 10-128kg milksolids.

Gordon and Jonathan Glentworth receiving the Kiteroa Trophy from Zane Kite. Photo / Ayrshire NZ

National Progeny Competitions:

The Glentworths also won both the Agri Feeds Don Hutchings Memorial Trophy (5 daughters) with Sanrosa Dayton, and the Dalemere Farms Trophy (10 daughters) with Asmo Tosikko.

The Semayr top BW/PW herd for Ward 5 was won by The Hardcase Family Trust (Daphne Gordon).

The Dairycare Somatic Cell Count for Ward 5 was won by Western Heights Partnership (Peter & Lisa Megaw).

In the NZ Ayrshire On-farm Challenge 2021, Neko McDonald won the 2-year-old class with Te Awhata Lots Jenna, and G&J Glentworth won the 6-8-year-old class with Sanrosa Harts 13-211. D&R Simons were fourth in the 3-year-old class with Larkspur AA Nectar, and were runners-up in the A&M Scott Memorial Shield.

In the All-Tech All NZ photo competition, D&R Simons placed third with their 3-year-old Premier Gentle Sheba, and Daphne Gordon placed second with her heifer calf Brookview Part of Jess.

Lisa Megaw won the Ayrshire NZ scenic photo competition, with a stunning photo of the Fern View herd in front of the mountain.

Results of the World Ayrshire photo competition were announced recently, and Claire Bourke won the 4-year-old class with Brookview Sassy Vick.

Special awards announced at Conference included the Bell Booth Achiever Award, for notable achievement in the Ayrshire breed. This was won by Daniel and Rachel Simons.

The Kiteroa Trophy, for person or persons promoting the Ayrshire breed in the past 12 months, locally and nationally, was awarded to Gordon and Jonathan Glentworth.