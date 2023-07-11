Blue Light Te Ara Tika volunteers with Sergeant Kayanna Holley, South Taranaki coordinator Leanne Richards and Central and North Taranaki coordinator Craig Jackson.

July 4 this year was a time to celebrate independence, and not just for Americans, says South Taranaki Bluelight coordinator Leanne Richards.

She says the day was “the perfect date” for the Blue Light Te Ara Tika driver licensing programme to celebrate the rangatahi who have successfully gained their independence and got their driving licence through the programme.

Blue Light Te Ara Tika, delivered by police and Blue Light, helps people aged 16-24 get their full driving licences. The programme has run for four years in Central and South Taranaki and one year in North Taranaki.

The event was also a way to thank the volunteers who give up their time to teach them how to drive as well, she says.

“The general theme of these celebrations is that it takes a village. We give thanks to the awesome village that we have surrounding the driving programme, from the funders, to the volunteers, to the professional driving instructors and the many other businesses and organisations that support us.”

Those supporters include Roadsafe Taranaki, South Taranaki District Council, South Taranaki Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and St Vincent de Paul who all provide funding, as well as primary funders Taranaki Electricity Trust and Toi Foundation, says Leanne.

Roadsafe Taranaki road safety coordinator Marion Webby spoke about the value of driving programmes at the event.

“The volunteers and professional driving instructors who take these young people out for driving practice make sure they are aware of the road rules and the risks. They highlight the hazards on our roads and introduce the learner drivers to some of our most dangerous intersections, helping them to adjust their driving to manage these risks and be safer drivers.”

The event was emceed by police Sergeant Kayanna Holley, who said around 80 per cent of participants who receive a restricted or full licence move on to education or employment.

“The remainder are usually still in school or have young families at home to look after.”

The O’Hanlon-Taputoro family, from Stratford, spoke at the event. Dolly and her brothers Trulin and Xavier took part in the programme.

From left: South Taranaki Blue Light coordinator Leanne Richards, Dolly O'Hanlon-Taputoro, Katrina O'Hanlon, Xavier O'Hanlon-Taputoro, Trulin O'Hanlon-Taputoro and Central Taranaki Blue Light corodinator Saskia Mills.

Dolly started the programme in 2019. She earned her restricted licence at 17 and then moved to Queensland, Australia, for work.

She would drive an hour each day to work and back again on the Gold Coast motorway.

“It was terrifying. But would have been much worse if it wasn’t for the training I received on the programme.”

While Dolly was in Australia, Trulin was referred to Blue Light. He has since gained his restricted and full licence on the programme.

Dolly returned to New Zealand in 2022 and gained her full licence this year, on the same day her youngest brother Xavier gained his restricted, both with Blue Light.

Dolly and Trulin are both employed and Xavier has just returned from completing a six-week Limited Service Volunteer course with the New Zealand Defence Force.

Their mum, Katrina O’Hanlin, says the family is grateful for the support of Blue Light, volunteers and funders.

“My children would not be where they are today if it wasn’t for you.”























