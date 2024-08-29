From November to March each year, Taranaki Regional Council tests water quality at least weekly at 41 popular swimming spots, including in Ōpunake (pictured).

From November to March each year, Taranaki Regional Council tests water quality at least weekly at 41 popular swimming spots, including in Ōpunake (pictured).

A new water monitoring report states Taranaki beaches are the better choice over rivers for swimming.

In the new 2023/24 season “Can I Swim Here?” monitoring programme, it was discovered of the region’s beaches have the best swimming conditions, with 83% of water samples safe for swimming.

From November to March each year the regional council tests water quality at least weekly at 41 popular swimming spots. The results are available online.

The annual report highlights that beaches were usually safe to swim, while the region’s lakes and rivers were more prone to pollution. The results were similar to the previous year.

Rivers continued to experience challenges affecting water quality: 31% of samples indicated water was safe to swim at the time of sampling, 27% indicated levels of E. coli were slightly elevated and caution should be taken, and the remaining 42% were unsuitable for swimming.