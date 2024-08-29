Following a period of community consultation, the council is drafting a proposed Land and Freshwater Plan which will provide the framework for measures to reduce pollution and improve the health of rivers and lakes in the region.
Taranaki Regional Council environmental quality director Abby Matthews said while water quality is generally good in Taranaki lakes, some do occasionally experience cyanobacteria blooms, also known as blue-green algae or algal blooms.
“While bacteria levels are generally low, some of our lakes experience potentially harmful algal blooms, which can make people and dogs sick if they come into contact with or ingest the algae. It’s important lake users stay alert to this risk.”
Matthews said rivers are susceptible to pollution, particularly after heavy rain.
“The main sources of contamination in rivers come from animals, leaky septic tanks, urban stormwater and at some sites birds are also a contributing factor. Basically, when it rains, faecal matter washes into rivers increasing the health risk for anyone coming into contact with that water.”
She said it’s important to stay out of water for three days after heavy or prolonged rain.
“This summer you’ll see the return of our awareness campaign that aims to help people make informed decisions before they dive in.”
Matthews said the council and community have been working hard to reduce contamination through measures such as riparian planting and fencing and improving effluent management and other farm practices.
The next Can I Swim Here? season begins in November. Keep an eye on the council website for the most up-to-date water quality information for popular swimming spots at lakes, rivers and beaches across the region.
- For more information and to view the full report, visit the Taranaki Regional Council website.