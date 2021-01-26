Taranaki batsman Dean Robinson bats into record books

Taranaki batsman Dean Robinson. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki batsman Dean Robinson achieved his second cricketing milestone in a month.

The 31-year-old became just the second player to reach 4000 runs for Taranaki in the Furlong Cup win against Horowhenua in Levin on January 17. He joins Brian Richards, who scored a total of 4947 runs for Taranaki.

Robinson needed three runs in the innings to achieve the milestone and scored 18, followed by 62 not out in the second innings, during the five-run win.

It comes after he scored his 12th representative century in a match against Manawatu in December to hold the record of the most tons by a Taranaki player.

Robinson feels extremely proud to reach the milestone and was aware of it before the match.

"I enjoy keeping up to date with upcoming milestones within the Taranaki team, whether that's for runs, wickets and games played," he says.

"As a team, we enjoy celebrating team achievements and each other's personal success and achievements as well."

While it took Robinson a few overs to get there, the players gave him a clap from the sideline and he was presented with his favourite bottle of pinot noir by coach Debu Banik on behalf of the team.

"That was a nice gesture. It was nice to celebrate this along with captain Mattie Thomas who scored his first century for Taranaki," he says.

Robinson currently holds the highest score by a Taranaki player of 202 not out, which he scored in a Hawke Cup qualifying match against Wairarapa in 2017.

He was the second Taranaki player to score 200 for Taranaki since Rodney Brown's 200 not out in 1989 and Peter Ingram's 201 in 2012.

Robinson is clearly comfortable in the Taranaki line-up after making his debut in the 2007/08 season against Canterbury Country in a Hawke Cup defence at Pukekura Park.

He said knowing his role in the team helped him reach the achievement.

"I just think trying to keep it simple and I know my role is to bat long periods of time and hopefully give my teammates coming in later on the chance to score freely."

He had Central Districts experience and played 15 first-class matches between 2011 and 2016.

As for his runs for Taranaki, Robinson hopes he can score a few more.