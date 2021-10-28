Taranaki-based internet provider Primo will give gift of connection to three families this festive season

Primo's Matt Harrison is keen to brighten up Christmas for three families in Taranaki.

Taranaki-based internet provider Primo will be giving the gift of connection to three Taranaki families this year.

It's the seventh year the company has run the Primo it Forward campaign, which works by getting nominations from the community for those families who are doing it a bit tough and could do with a free connection for a year.

Matt Harrison, founder and "Top Dog" at Primo, says the company sees quality broadband as a vital part of modern family life.

"We know there are literally hundreds of families that could do with a hand, especially this year, but we are trying to make a small dent in a mountain of need and make a difference for some folks."

The chosen Taranaki families/whānau will receive their free connection via one of the company's Ultrafast Fibre connections or, being a wireless specialist, Primo can also provide a link to rural people away from main cable links.

"We recognise that families come in all shapes and sizes and have very different needs," Harrison says.

"Primo It Forward is aimed at those with children of school or early childhood education age and where providing free internet is going to make a significant difference to their lives."

As this second year of Covid has shown, having access to quality broadband is vital for families for education, entertainment, and for just keeping in touch, he says.

To be eligible the families must be nominated by a third party, and multiple nominations can be received for the same family. Nominations close on December 5.

The nomination form is at: www.facebook.com/PrimoItForward