Laconic Zephyr is donating the profits from this song to Ukraine's medical services. Photo/ Supplied

A Taranaki band is sending aroha to Ukraine with their new song.

On Friday Laconic Zephyr released new track "Let's Come Together".

Band member Joss Bines says the song is about bringing people together and spreading aroha.

"I wrote this catchy pop-rock song with the aim to spread love. The song is soulful, joyful and the perfect way to show how we can come together."

The song features the melodious voices of Joss Bines, Karma Antrobus, and the band's late friend Tira Wilson.

"She has brought something very special to the song. My niece Sharlee Candy is on the backing vocals and the guitarist is Ian Pepperell."

The music and poster were produced by Mphatic and the video was produced by Olena Williams, originally from Ukraine.

"Olena now lives in New Plymouth. She offered to shoot the music video for us. I've always been in awe of her work, she is very talented. She's always been a big supporter of Laconic Zephyr."

Joss says the video has a special message,

"Bree Paton-Courtney and Jari Jacobs play two young people who meet on Paritutu Rock. They go on an adventure and get to know each other. Dylan Bines is also featured in the music video. The video fits in with the song perfectly. It shows being together, coming together, and sharing aroha."

Laconic Zephyr is donating the streaming profits to Ukraine's medical services.

"I'm a mother and seeing the events take place over there has really hit me hard. Everyone needs aroha and to be held, especially those in Ukraine right now. On our planet, it's the people who make the difference. It's what they do, how they do it and what they say. This is a way we can help Ukraine."

Joss says the band has received a lot of positive feedback about the song.

"The song shows how friends coping with different challenges can achieve great things with aroha. People are receiving that message and are saying the song is positive and are proud Taranaki entertainers are spreading the message across the world."

The song is available to stream on Spotify and to purchase on iTunes and YouTube.