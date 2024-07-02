A national hui at the Green School New Zealand campus is one of the events scheduled for the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail.

A national hui at the Green School New Zealand campus near Ōakura, North Taranaki, and an insight into Taranaki’s sustainable builds and farms are on offer later this year.

The Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail, celebrating its 10th year this year, is supported by and runs alongside the Centuria Garden Festival. The Fringe Garden Festival and Taranaki Arts Trail also run on the same dates.

To celebrate a century of trails, the organisers of the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail have expanded the event, including new builds and farm trails.

From November 1-10, the classic Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail takes place, with people invited to view local gardens and initiatives focusing on sustainability.

From November 11-17, visitors can explore local farms, producers and sustainable building projects throughout Taranaki.