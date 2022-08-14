Rock View Tos L'il, owned by Gary and Karen Peters, won the Taranaki Ayrshire Club Cow of the Year award. Photo / Supplied

The Taranaki Ayrshire Cow of the Year was announced at the Taranaki Ayrshire Club's prizegiving.

Rock View Tos L'il, owned by Gary and Karen Peters, won the award. Other awards were presented as well, including the Type and Progeny, On-Farm Show and Oaks competitions as well as the Production Competition.

Albie Jane (left) was presented a life membership by Taranaki Ayrshire Club president Jonathan Glentworth. Photo/ Supplied

At the end of the meeting, Albie Jane was presented with a life membership by Taranaki Ayrshire Club president Jonathan Glentworth.

Production Competition results:

R&M Lane Trophy - top three two-year-olds by a Taranaki-bred bull: 1st G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Deacon.

Snowline Trophy - the top-producing herd up to 100 cows: 1st B and M McDonald, 52 cows, 101-200 cows: D and K Perrett, 180 cows, 201-300 cows and overall winner: G and J Glentworth, 215 cows, 300 and more: S and D Honeyfied, 327 cows.

Top producing two-year-olds: 1st G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Carmel 19-213, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Rannie 19-204, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Lagoon 19-156.

Top producing three-year-olds: G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Magnolia 18-314, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Yogi 18-999, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Josey 18-238.

Top producing four-year-olds: 1st G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Liz 17-465ET, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Della 17-5129 ET, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Daffy 17-153.

Top producing five to nine-year-olds: 1st G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 14-66, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Gazel 15-144, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Ivy 16-193.

Top producing cows 10 years and over: 1st G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Barbara 11-164.

Top producing cow- Taranaki Ayrshire Trophy: 1st G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Carmel 19- 213, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 14-66, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Gazel 15-144.