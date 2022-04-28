Rock View Tos L'il ET, owned by Gary and Karen Peters from Midhirst was the highest pointed animal on the day. Photo/ Dean Malcolm Photography

Rock View Tos L'il ET, owned by Gary and Karen Peters from Midhirst was the highest pointed animal on the day. Photo/ Dean Malcolm Photography

The Taranaki Ayrshire Club held the annual Type and Progeny and Oaks competition.

The competitions were judged by Isaac Kelson from Woodville.

The Oaks competition had 14 entrants and the Type and Progeny competition had a good turnout of entries.

Results:

Oaks competition: 1ST G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Josey 18-238, 97.22pts, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Yogi 18-99 S3A, 95.5pts, 3rd D and K Perrett, Sentinal Swan CB Zoe, 95.2pts, 4th B and M McDonald, Snowline Perfect Mascara, 95.14pts, 5th Neko McDonald, Southwind Bur Qweeny, 94.6pts, 6th Neko McDonald, Clearview Romania, 94.14pts.

Type and Progeny competition:

Class 1 Burnside Trophy: 1st G and J Glentworth, Asmo Tosikko, 1236pts, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Deacon, 1226pts. Class 2 Wakalona Trophy: 1st G and J Glentworth, Asmo Tosikko 2494pts, 2nd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Deacon, 3494 pts. Class 3 Glenside Trophy: 1st D and K Perrett Carlmelglen Brigadier, 262pts, 2nd equal Argyll Ayrshires Palmyra Calamiro Blackjack, 258pts, 2nd equal B and M McDonald Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 258pts, 4th G and J Glentworth Kuuselan Vimur Vilja, 249pts, 5th G and J Glentworth Kuuselan Vimur Vilja, 247pts. Class 4 Open Cow: 1st G and K Peters, Rockview Tos Lil, 95pts, 2nd D and K Perrett, Sentinal Bluebell, 94pts, 3rd B and M McDonald, Snowline Bur Shona, 93pts, 4th equal Argyll Ayrshires, Te Awhata TL Debes, 92pts, 4th equal D and K Perrett Sentinal PTB Hermione S2A, 92pts. Class 5 Novice Cows: 1st D and K Perrett, Sentinal CB Belina, 92pts, 2nd D and K Perrett Sentinal Swan WLW Zoe, 91pts, 3rd Argyll Ayrshires, Dreamer Brocky, 89pts, 4th G and J Glentworth, Kauri Tosik Rannie, 88pts, 5th equal G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Della 19-129, 87pts, 5th equal D and R Simons, Premier LJ Emanuel, 87pts. Class 6 Mountside TrophyL 1st D and K Perrett Wroughton Lord Winston, 273pts, 2nd equal B and M McDonald Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 271pts, 2nd equal D and K Perrett, Carmelglen Brigadier, 271 pts, 4th D and K Perrett Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 270pts, 5th D and R Simons, Lessard Jumper, 261pts. Class 7 Skyline Trophy: D and K Perrett, 3 Daughters Sentinal Elysse, 261pts, 2nd Neko McDonald, Marts Renata and Daughters, 258pts, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Gazel and Daughters, 258pts, 3rd G and J Glentworth, Sanrosa Gazel and Daughters, 246pts, 4th Daphne Gordon Kenmure Mango Team, 243pts, 5th Daphne Gordon, Kenmure Dreena Team, 205pts. Class 8 Stanley Cup: 1st D and K Perrett Sentinal Hot RSN Magic, 91pts, 2nd Neko McDonald Te Awhata Alfie Nicky, 90pts, 3rd Neko McDonald, Clearview Tayla, 89pts, 4th Argyll Aryshires Argyll Kingsire Star, 88pts, 5th D and K Perrett Sentinal Pretty RSN Debra, 87pts. Class 9 3 Yearling by one Sire: 1st D and K Perett, Ravenhill Stormin Norman, 263pts, 2nd Neko McDonald, Southwind Titan, 257pts. Class 10 Open Heifer Calf: 1st D and K Perrett, Sentinal Star MB Let, 90pts, 2nd D and R Simons, Mossy Alaskan Queen, 88pts, 3rd D and K Perrett, Sentinal Swan MB Abba, 87pts, 4th Argyll Ayrshires, Argyll Kingsire Crazy, 85pts, 5th Argyll Ayrshires, Argyll Bigstar Twinkle, 84pts. Class 11 Bowenlea Family Trophy: 1st D and K Perrett, Marbrae Bigtime ET, 261pts, Argyll Ayrshire, Kingsire, 254pts, 3rd D and K Perrett, Rosemoor Sprak ET, 253pts, 4th D and R Simons, Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 239pts, 5th Daphne Gordon Mayfair Edberg Qjames, 205pts. Class 12 Livestock Trophy Member 10 years or less: 1st Neko McDonald 179pts, 2nd D and R Simons 177pts. Class 13 two-year-olds: 1st D and K Perrett Sentinal PTS Hermione ET, 92pts, 2nd B and M McDonald, Snowline Burdette Flo, 91pts, 3rd equal Neko McDonald, Te Awhata Lots Jena, 90pts, 3rd equal D and K Perrett, Sentinal Heidi CB, 90pts, 5th D and R Simons, Premier LJ Blueprint, 89pts. Class 14 three-year-olds: 1st B and M McDonald, Snowline Perfect Mascara, 91pts, 2nd D and K Perrett, Sentinal Swan CB Zoe, 90pts, 3rd Neko McDonald, Clearview Romania, 89pts, 4th equal B and M McDonald Snowline Bur Honolulu 88pts, 4th equal D and K Perrett, Sentinal Una RSN Laura, 88pts. Class 14 four-year-olds: 1st B and M McDonald, Snowline Bur Shona, 93pts, D and K Perrett, Sentinal Swan WLW Zoe, 91pts, 3rd B and M McDonald, Snowline Bur Bronwyn, 88pts, 4th G and J, Glentworth Sanrosa Dale 17-152, 86pts, 5th Argyll Ayrshires, Argyll Burd Ange, 84pts. Class 16 five and six-year-olds: 1st G and K Peters, Rock View Tos L'il ET: 95pts, 2nd B and M McDonald, Snowline Bur Denise, 93pts, 3rd D and K Perrett, Sentinal CB Belina, 92pts, 4th D and K Perrett, Sentinal Bonny WLW Georja, 91pts, 5th G snd K Peters, Rock Voew Bur Snowstar ET 90pts, Class 17 seven to nine-years-old: 1st D and K Perrett, Sentinal Bluebell, 94pts, 2nd Argyll Ayrshires, Te Awhata TL Debes, 92pts, 3rd D and K Perrett, Fairleigh W Peach, 91pts, 4th D and K Perrett Weebrae 14-91 S2A, 90pts, 5th Neko McDonald Martz Renata, 89pts. Class 18 10 years and over: 1st D and K Perrett, Sentinal Belina, 85pts.