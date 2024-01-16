Supreme champion of the show was Snowline V Jessica owned by B&M McDonald. Pictured here is handler Brooke Lightoller and judge Karen Feek.

The Taranaki Ayrshire Club hosted its junior show recently.

The event took place in Stratford on Thursday, January 11. The judge on the day was Karen Feek from Waiuku.

Results:

Supreme Champion: B&M McDonald - Snowline V Jessica. Champion boys and girls: Lachlan Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET, reserve: Amber Megaw - Fernview Quin Arie. Champion female: B&M McDonald - Snowline V Jessica, reserve D&R Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET.

Senior yearling: 1st B&M McDonald - Snowline V Jessica, 2nd D&R Simons - Mossy AA Great Alice, 3rd B&M McDonald - Snowline Bur Anita 3. Junior yearling: 1st B&M McDonald - Snowline Vimo Cloe, 2nd B&M McDonald - Snowline Titan Shonalee, 3rd Amber Megaw -Fernview Player Brie. Senior heifer calf: 1st D&R Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET, 2nd Shayla Renshaw - Sentinal Sweet Ms Leah, 3rd A&H Jane -Southwind BQ Angel. Junior heifer calf: 1st Amber Megaw - Fernview Quin Arie, 2nd D&R Simons - Mossy TSB Nickel, 3rd B&M McDonald - Snowline SS Zina.

High school students: 1st Joe Stachurski - Mossy TSB Nickel, 2nd Sam Stachurski - Southwind BQ Audrey, 3rd Grace Stachurski - Southwind BQ Angel. Junior boys and girls (5-9 years): 1st Lachlan Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET, 2nd Violet Simons - Mossy TSB Nickel, 3rd Stanley Simons - Mossy Big Cindy. Senior boys and girls (10-13 years): 1st Amber Megaw - Fernview Quin Arie, 2nd Cooper Simmons - Snowline Reagan Aimee, 3rd Ollie Dingle - Snowline Player Bronny.

Young handlers (Junior 5-13 years): 1st Violet Simons, 2nd Amber Megaw, 3rd Cooper Simmons. Young handlers (Senior 14-21 years): 1st Joe Stachurski, 2nd Charlotte Stachurski, 3rd Shayla Renshaw. Two females: 1st McDonald entry, 2nd Simons entry, 3rd Megaw entry. Two females/same sire: 1stMcDonald entry, (Southwind Titan), 2nd Jane entry (Southwind Bonny Quest), 3rd Megaw entry (Southwind King Pin). Bull calf: 1st A&H Jane - Southwind Zanzibar, 2nd B&R Stachurski - Balmaine Sugar High. Bull calf and two heifer calves: Jane entry. Yearling/novice exhibitor: 1st Brooke Lightoller, 2nd Leah Tuck, 3rd Gemma Wickstead. Heifer calf/novice exhibitor: 1st Violet Simons, 2nd Shayla Renshaw, 3rd Cooper Dingle.



