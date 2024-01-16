The Taranaki Ayrshire Club hosted its junior show recently.
The event took place in Stratford on Thursday, January 11. The judge on the day was Karen Feek from Waiuku.
Results:
Supreme Champion: B&M McDonald - Snowline V Jessica. Champion boys and girls: Lachlan Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET, reserve: Amber Megaw - Fernview Quin Arie. Champion female: B&M McDonald - Snowline V Jessica, reserve D&R Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET.
Senior yearling: 1st B&M McDonald - Snowline V Jessica, 2nd D&R Simons - Mossy AA Great Alice, 3rd B&M McDonald - Snowline Bur Anita 3. Junior yearling: 1st B&M McDonald - Snowline Vimo Cloe, 2nd B&M McDonald - Snowline Titan Shonalee, 3rd Amber Megaw -Fernview Player Brie. Senior heifer calf: 1st D&R Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET, 2nd Shayla Renshaw - Sentinal Sweet Ms Leah, 3rd A&H Jane -Southwind BQ Angel. Junior heifer calf: 1st Amber Megaw - Fernview Quin Arie, 2nd D&R Simons - Mossy TSB Nickel, 3rd B&M McDonald - Snowline SS Zina.
High school students: 1st Joe Stachurski - Mossy TSB Nickel, 2nd Sam Stachurski - Southwind BQ Audrey, 3rd Grace Stachurski - Southwind BQ Angel. Junior boys and girls (5-9 years): 1st Lachlan Simons - Mossy Player Mercy ET, 2nd Violet Simons - Mossy TSB Nickel, 3rd Stanley Simons - Mossy Big Cindy. Senior boys and girls (10-13 years): 1st Amber Megaw - Fernview Quin Arie, 2nd Cooper Simmons - Snowline Reagan Aimee, 3rd Ollie Dingle - Snowline Player Bronny.
Young handlers (Junior 5-13 years): 1st Violet Simons, 2nd Amber Megaw, 3rd Cooper Simmons. Young handlers (Senior 14-21 years): 1st Joe Stachurski, 2nd Charlotte Stachurski, 3rd Shayla Renshaw. Two females: 1st McDonald entry, 2nd Simons entry, 3rd Megaw entry. Two females/same sire: 1stMcDonald entry, (Southwind Titan), 2nd Jane entry (Southwind Bonny Quest), 3rd Megaw entry (Southwind King Pin). Bull calf: 1st A&H Jane - Southwind Zanzibar, 2nd B&R Stachurski - Balmaine Sugar High. Bull calf and two heifer calves: Jane entry. Yearling/novice exhibitor: 1st Brooke Lightoller, 2nd Leah Tuck, 3rd Gemma Wickstead. Heifer calf/novice exhibitor: 1st Violet Simons, 2nd Shayla Renshaw, 3rd Cooper Dingle.