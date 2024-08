The 2024 Taranaki Ayrshire Cow of the Year was Snowline Bur Denise.

This month, the Taranaki Ayrshire Club had its annual prizegiving and production awards dinner.

The dinner celebrates members’ success over the 2023-2024 season.

Results:

Monakura Challenge trophy - Taranaki Ayrshire Cow of the Year: 1st B&M McDonald, Snowline Bur Denise, 59 points, 2nd D&R Simons, Pukekaraka Distinct Memo, 52 points, 3rd D&K Perrett, Sentinal SBQ Lily, 49.5 points.

Special trophies: Lex McCaul Memorial trophy (Champion cow) and Weston Challenge trophy (best vessel): D&R Simons, Pukekaraka Distinct Memo, Snowline Challenge Trophy (most points over two shows): D&R Simons.