Karen Waterson with some of her artwork. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford painter is opening her studio for the Taranaki Arts Trails.

Karen Waterson first picked up a paintbrush in 2009, and says since then, she rarely puts it down.

"It first started when my husband Tony and I visited the Te Papa museum in Wellington. There were three pallets painted there, and I thought I might be able to produce something similar. Since then, I haven't stopped. Now that I'm retired, I need something to keep me busy, and my painting sure does keep me busy."

Karen paints landscapes and animals, focusing on realism and specialising in oil and acrylic paints.

"It's something I really like doing. Tony specialises in wood creations, so sometimes we collaborate, which is always fun."

Having a shared space to create works in with Tony is great, she says.

"It's good because we often help each other and also offer advice. Tony is really good at perspective. We both like creating things, so it works well for us."

Being in her studio, painting is her happy place.

"I can get lost out here. Tony is a builder by trade, and he built his workshop and asked if I wanted an art studio. It's nice having a designated place to paint - it doesn't matter if I make a mess, I don't have to put the paintings away and get them out again; I can leave them out and come back as I please."

She is pleased to open her studio for the arts trail.

"Tony and I have featured in the Taranaki Arts Trail for around seven years. It's something we both enjoy. We meet people from all walks of life, and it's always nice discussing our creations."

She says she is looking forward to opening her studio again.

"It's something I always look forward to, I can't wait to meet new people."

■ Karen and Tony Waterson's studio is located at 42 Celia street and will be open during the Taranaki Arts Trail.